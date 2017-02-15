Successful hockey season ends in semifinals for Royals

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

One year ago, the Blaine and Rogers girls basketball teams battled in the section 5AA quarterfinals with the Bengals winning 4-0 and advancing to the semifinals before eventually losing to Centennial.

Since then, both teams have changed drastically, but one thing remained the same this season, the Royals would have to get past the Bengals if they wanted to play for a section title.

Blaine had different plans.

The Bengals defeated the Royals 7-0 Tuesday evening, using their athleticism and strength early against the Royals to score two first period goals. Both teams started slow, but Sarah Ganley found the back of the net for Blaine and a couple minutes later Gabby Rosenthal added another first period goal as the teams headed into their respected locker rooms for the first intermission.

Rosenthal added another goal for the Bengals in the second period and Abby Jones extended the lead to 4-0 as the life was slowly sucked out of the Royals fan base as well as the players on the ice. The crushing defeat was made even worse when the Bengals scored with just one second left in the second period to take a 5-0 lead. The Royals knew that Blaine would be a challenging matchup with the Bengals sending four seniors—Kenzie Wylie, Paige Beebe, Emily Brown and Sam Auman—to division I schools next fall.

The Royals ended a successful 2016-17 season where the team finished with an 18-5-2 regular season record and won the first conference championship in program history. The Royals averaged 3.64 goals per game, allowed just 1.48 goals per game and is bringing back many young skaters next year, who look to be better with a year of varsity experience under their belt.

“I think we should strive for another conference championship,” Rogers junior Paetyn Levis said. “We shouldn’t let any other team take that away from us next year.”

The Royals graduate seven seniors from the 2016-17 team, including many who have been playing on the varsity roster for three or four years. Seniors include Abigail Ellis, Kendra Bolster, Ellie Feilen, Kaitlynn Lloyd, Calista Dorholt, Madison Chapman, and Erin Cecil.

“I love each and every one of them. They have meant a lot to our team this year,” Levis said. “They were incredible and I couldn’t have asked for a better group to lead us through our amazing year. They have started to build the tradition we want to create on our team.”

Next year’s senior class will also have seven members, including Levis who has led the team in scoring the last two seasons. Other seniors for the 2017-18 team are Jenna Hatcher, Brianna Baillie, Talia Sylvester, Danielle Hoppe, Emily Rosati, and Courtney Johnston.

“The offseason will be really important for all of the girls to come to tryouts prepared so we can start the season off really strong,” Levis said. “I think we will need some kids to step up to fill the roles of the seniors and our goal is to play at a faster pace every single game and practice.”