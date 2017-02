Ralph Forrest, age 68, of Elk River, passed away on February 14, 2017.

Survived by his wife of 48 years, Jean; four children, six grandchildren; other family and many friends.

A Celebration of Ralph’s life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St, Elk River with visitation starting at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

