Elk River Wood Ducks: 2017 Intro

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

There is a sudden feeling of spring in the air as warm weather starts spreading across the state of Minnesota. While history has taught us that it likely will not stay this way, and the state will get hit with at least one more snow storm before winter comes to an end, it starts to give us perspective of what’s to come.

As the snow starts to melt and the ice clears off the lakes, Minnesotans everywhere start to trade in their skates and sticks for bats and cleats. Spring time belongs to baseball, America’s pastime, and Elk River is no exception.

The Wood Ducks made their appearance as a Minnesota Men’s Amateur Baseball team last season, and are getting ready to embark on their second round.

A year ago they played as an independent team, but will spend the 2017 season as a member of the Central Ridge League after they were voted them in last December. They will be going up against teams from Rogers, Big Lake, St. Michael, Monticello and Ramsey, and the top four teams will qualify for playoffs and compete with teams from the Metro Minny League.

In addition to the league games, the Wood Ducks also plan to travel to Cold Spring, St. Cloud, Watkins and Wisconsin for additional games, as well as participate in a town tournament in Nimrod, Minn.

Hales Field in Elk River will be the Wood Ducks home this season, and is where they will play 10 of the 24 games they have scheduled with their first of the season taking place on May 19 in Spring Valley, Wisc. There will be a few Wednesday night games, but most of them will be held Sunday afternoons.

The 2017 roster will consist of 14 returning players, as well as some knew faces as they look to have 18-20 players on hand.

The team made a deep run in the playoffs a year ago, coming one inning short of making it to the Minnesota State Class B Tournament, and they are hoping that their high number of returning players will help them go further this season.

Anyone interested in playing for, or supporting the Wood Ducks can contact the club on Twitter. @Woodiesballclub