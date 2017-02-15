Carik helps Royals to 11th straight win

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

When Big Lake’s Tanner Teige hit a three-point shot to put the Hornets up 35-33 over the Royals with 11:08 left to play, the Rogers players, coaches, and bench looked deflated. The team’s 10-game win streak was on the line, along with a chance to widen the lead at the top of the Mississippi 8 conference standings.

That’s when Royals guard Matt Carik decided it was time to take over.

“One thing I think we did well tonight was not getting down on ourselves and our team,” Carik said. “We got into foul trouble and there were some questionable calls both ways but we just moved onto the next play.”

The next play after Teige’s shot for the Hornets was a three-point basket by Carik that electrified the energetic crowd. On the Royals next possession, Carik found another opportunity to take a shot from beyond the arc, making it, and yelling in excitement as he made his way back to the defensive end of the floor. The sequence started with a timeout called by head coach Joe Belka to address his team about what they needed to do to be successful.

“In the timeout he told us to settle down and keep attacking the basket,” Carik said. “Once we started to attack the basket we drew fouls, and when it wasn’t there we kicked the ball out to the open player.”

The Royals won 60-48 Tuesday night, closing the game out on a 9-0 run after Jordan Belka fouled out of the game with 3:27 left to play. He was the second player for the Royals to foul out of the game, after Mitch Spilles did so minutes earlier. Many Royals players played with three or four fouls for most of the second half in a tightly called game by the referees on both ends of the floor.

“One thing we need to work on as a team is we need to be more active in ball rotations on defense,” Carik said. “We are slow on some rotations and they get easy baskets. We want to take away the next pass and create turnovers.”

Carik led the team was 26 points in the win, while Collin Franz added 10 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Belka added eight points and six rebounds, while Trevor Brenning came off the bench and added nine, including four at the free-throw line. The Royals shot just 50-percent from the free-throw line (9/18) and shot 38 percent from the field, but the Royals made their shots when they counted. Including four of their last five free throws in the team’s 11th win in a row.

Rogers is now 10-0 in the conference standings, jumping a full game ahead of second place Big Lake with Tuesday night’s victory. The team now holds a 2.5-game lead with three conference games to play. The Hornets have four conference games remaining, with three of them on their home court.

The Royals play a non-conference game on Feb. 17 when the Warriors from Brainerd come to Rogers High School. The Warriors are 8-11 this season and are led by senior guard Michael Russell who averages 20 points per game. The Royals last non-conference game is on Feb 21 against Wayzata.