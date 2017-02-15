Board has called special meeting for Friday in case it does select its top candidate on Thursday night

by Jim Boyle

Editor

The Elk River Area School Board has called a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the District 728 Office, 815 Highway 10, but it may not need it.

The purpose of the meeting will be to make a decision on entering into contract negotiations with one of three finalists, if it decides not to make a decision on Feb. 16 after completing a series of finalist interviews.

The School Board called the meeting Monday, Feb. 13, after completing the first of three finalist interviews. It has a second one scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and a third on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Members of the School Board discussed the timing of its decision at the request of School Board Chairman Shane Steinbrecher.

Some said they felt the best option would be to make a decision Thursday night, while others talked about having a night or weekend to sleep on it.

School Board Member Holly Thompson talked about the importance of taking time to read through the questionnaires school officials, teachers, community members and city leaders have filled out after meeting with the finalists throughout the day of their second interview with the School Board.

School Board members agreed to carve out 30 minutes of time after dinner and before the final interviews on Wednesday and Thursday to read through the paper copies of the questionnaires that are being assembled on each candidate.

School Board members Tony Walter and Gregg Peppin both said that making a decision on Thursday night or Friday afternoon felt rushed to them.

Kenneth Dragseth of School Exec Connect, the search firm assisting the School Board with the search for a superintendent, cautioned School Board members from taking too long to make a decision, noting that sometimes residents begin to think a School Board is unable to come to a decision and that can viewed as sign that board members lack confidence in selecting a top choice.

Dragseth said another challenge that can surface is a candidate could accept a job elsewhere, noting there are a number of vacancies across the metropolitan area being filled.

He told board members they can do what they want, but asked them to consider what waiting over the weekend would be like with people stopping them to ask questions at church and the grocery store and so forth.

“This is a School Board decision,” Dragseth said.

The consensus of the group was that making a decision Thursday night, if it can, would be best and that the board would have Friday as a backup if need be. State law requires three days’ notice of a special meeting, and it forbids meeting on holidays like President’s Day on Monday. To wait out the weekend would mean extending its decision until Tuesday. The majority of the School Board was not comfortable doing that.

“I think we should try to make a decision on Thursday night,” School Board Member Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka said.

The School Board interviewed Albert Lea Superintendent Michael Funk on Feb. 13 and has plans to interview Duluth Superintendent William Gronseth on Feb. 15 and Sauk Rapids Superintendent Daniel Bittman on Feb. 16.

About 25 people applied for the Elk River Area School District superintendency. The School Board narrowed a list of six semifinalists to three last week.

This week the finalists were scheduled to meet with district administrators and take a tour of the district before settling in for interviews with students, district administrators, building administrators, classified staff, community and civic leaders, certified staff as well as the public before going out to Rockwoods in Otsego for dinner.

Upon their return they have their second interview with the School Board at the former Minnesota School of Business facility now owned by District 728.