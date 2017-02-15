Athlete of the Week: Andrea Westgaard

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Andrea Westgaard first discovered her love for hockey on a pond in her grandparents’ backyard. That’s where she first recalled playing, before she was even in kindergarten, and the blades she has strapped onto her feet every time she has taken the ice since then have carried her a long ways.

She has been a member of the Elk River varsity hockey team since she was a freshman, has experienced a lot of success over the years – both individually and as a member of a team – but one thing has always eluded her, a trip to the coveted high school state tournament. Andrea Westgaard has scored Elk River’s first goal in each of their first two section games, both were eventual game winners. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Elks have made the section finals every since Westgaard has been a member of the varsity program, but have lost every time. And last year’s loss to Forest Lake may have been the most difficult loss to deal with.

The Elks had a 2-0 lead with 1:39 left to play. Victory was within arms reach, but Forest Lake was able to score two goals back to back and force overtime, eventually winning in a shoot out. Now, the Elks have a chance to vanquish their demons this year as the two teams are meeting again in the section finals.

“You try not to dwell on what happened last year, but obviously it’s still in your heart,” Westgaard explained. “So you go into the game with a little chip on your shoulder, knowing that, ‘Hey, we know what you did here last year and it’s not going to happen again.’ We have really high expectations for our team and it will be a great game.”

As a senior, Westgaard knows that this is her final chance to make it to the state tournament and she has been doing everything in her power to take her team there, leading them with 31 points during the regular season.

She has even seemed to step up her play in the section tournament, scoring the game-winning goal in each of their first two games.

“I definitely feel that coming from last year, it was obviously devastating,” Westgaard began. “But having the C on my jersey, I feel the team looks to me when we’re in a tough situation in any game. Going into Thursday’s game you want to be a verbal leader and you want to lead by example on how you play. You want to set that first shift and set the energy for the team.”

It meant a lot to the senior forward when her teammates named her as one of the captains at the start of the season, a position she has not taken lightly. She knows there are a lot of mature players on this team, all of whom could have earned the title.

So just to be shown that her teammates believe in her as a player, a person and a student means the world to her. Now, Westgaard is doing everything in her power not let let them down and help lead them to that state tournament berth that has eluded the program for so many years.

“We want to be at state, so every practice you’re thinking about, ‘Where do I want to be come February,’” she said. “Whether you win a game or lose a game you have to think, ‘Did we get better today?’ Game or practice, did we get better? We’ve been working all year to get to where we are now, and it’s not done.”