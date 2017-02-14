Rotary Student of the Month: Danielle Stewart

Student: Danielle Stewart|

Parents: Dawna and Scott Stewart Stewart

List the activities you have participated in and tell of your proudest accomplishments: I’ve played high school softball and was voted captain by my teammates. I’m involved in a youth group at my church.

What is your favorite class and why? What is your favorite subject? My favorite class would have to be AP Chemistry. All of the students work together and it is just a lot of fun. Math is my favorite subject though; I like having definite answers.

What are your future plans? I would love to attend St. Scholastica in Duluth and pursue a career in physical therapy.

What are your hobbies and/or personal interests?:I play softball for the high school and also an elite club team. I really like photography and exploring new places.

Who is your hero, if you have one, and why? My Grandpa Stewart is my hero. He always tried to show me that I am capable of so much and that has made me who I am today.

Tell of a most memorable experience that relates to school, personal interests or a hobby: Last year during softball season we lost in our sections game and we were saying our goodbyes to all the seniors. A lot of those girls were like big sisters and role models to me, so it was hard to say goodbye.

How do you demonstrate leadership? I always try to include everybody because I know what it feels like to not fit in and it’s scary. Usually if people see you doing well they will try to as well.

How do you approach academics to achieve success? I think about the big picture and where I want to be and this helps me keep trying my best. It will all pay off in the long run.

Why do you think you won this award? I think I won this award because I’ve worked really hard in school to be where I am today.

What does it mean to you? It gives me reassurance that my work isn’t going unnoticed. It gives me a motivation to keep working.