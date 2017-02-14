Mildred “Millie” J. Pearson

Mildred Pearson, age 90, of Elk River, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2017 at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River, MN. Millie was born on Sept. 22, 1926 in Laverne, OK.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; daughter, Barbara; sister, Esther LaMunyon; five brothers, Max, Gerrold, Stephen, Harrold, Cash, and Max LaMunyon.

Millie is survived by her children, Shirley (Howard) Edlund, Melody (Jim) Olson, Ronald (Debbie), and David (Chersti); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Iris Greaves; nieces and nephews, other family, and many friends.

Funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1506 Main St., Elk River, with one hour visitation prior to service. Interment Livonia Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Guardian Angels Care Center for the exceptional care Millie received during her six year stay there, Elim Hospice, and Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Elk River. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family who will make a donation in Millie’s name.

Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212

www.daresfuneralservice.com