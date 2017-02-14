Elk River resident wins $70,127 jackpot

Elk River resident Joel Mitchell’s morning took an unexpected turn after he stopped for gas at Charlie Brown Shell in Elk River.

“I pulled into the gas station — it’s a full-service station — and the attendant came out and said: ‘Hey, did you hear the news? Someone purchased the winning Northstar Cash ticket here! Do you have a ticket?’”

Mitchell had a couple of Northstar Cash tickets in his pocket so he went inside to scan them. “I got a message about needing to go to the lottery office,” he recalled. “The manager saw the message and she started going crazy! She was jumping around.”

The first line on Mitchell’s two-line quick-pick ticket matched the winning numbers drawn on Feb. 1 to win the $70,127 jackpot.

As the message instructed, Mitchell took his ticket to the lottery’s office in Roseville to claim his prize.

He said he would celebrate by going out to dinner.

“It was already planned, but the food will taste even better now,” he said.

Charlie Brown Shell is located at 335 Lowell Ave.