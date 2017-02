by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Spectrum boys basketball team won their second straight game Friday night when they defeated PACT 61-36.

Cole Elrod led the Sting with 15 points and 11 rebounds. He was followed by Max Lawrence and Matthew Kruse who added 12 points a piece.

The Sting have a great chance to make it three wins in a row Monday night when they travel on the road to face Maple Lake, who are 6-13 on the season.