Seniors by the dozen for Elk River

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River boys hockey team got the opportunity to celebrate their seniors on Saturday, Feb. 11. It is a special group that consists of 12 players, which is quite the rarity in high school sports.

It’s not too often that you see that many seniors on a single team, as it is usually half that many in a single class. But that amount of seniors, of leaders and of experience is a big reason why the Elks have had the success this season they had. Elk River’s 12 seniors were honored at center ice before the start of Saturday’s game. (Submitted photo)

They were able to come away with an 11-2 win over Irondale on senior night, which was their 20th of the season, improving them to 20-4 overall.

“They are a special class, a special group of young men and they are the leaders of our team,” head coach Ben Gustafson said. “You don’t see that very often and to have 12 of them is great because I think you win or lose with your seniors. You need your seniors to be your best players and to lead you when times are tough, and even during good times as well. To have that maturity and to go through it in years past, so I think having a good group of seniors has been really, really good for our hockey team this year.”

From Gustafson’s experience in years past, teams tend to come out slower on senior nights. Their heads are still with the ceremony and not on the game when the puck first drops, but that’s not how this group of players tends to act.

They are almost always focused on the task at hand, and that was the case here.

Max Michaelis, a senior, scoring just 25 seconds into the first period and they wouldn’t stop there. Five of the Elks seniors scored goals Saturday night – Michaelis, Kyle Bouten, Jax Murray, Nate Horn and John Grenuik – accounting for eight of the team’s 11 goals as Murray scored three and Grenuik had two.

“He’s a senior but you probably don’t hear his name a ton,” Gustafson said of Grenuik. “He’s just a phenomenal kid. His attitude throughout the entire season, his positivity and his work ethic is just contagious. And to see him score some goals last night, and this week in general, has been really good for John and rewarding to him. He’s just a phenomenal, a great young man. His future is very bright.”

Both of the Elks goalies, Benny Meyers and Duncan Wiest, are both seniors this year as well, and Gustafson made sure both of them got their moments to shine on their special night.

Meyers started the game, stopping nine of the 10 shots he faced, and then Wiest went in for the final period, stopping six of the seven that he faced.

“With them both being seniors, with the score the way it was, we were able to play both goaltenders and they both deserve to play,” the head coach explained. “They’re both great kids and both have worked extremely hard. I’m glad it worked out that way because they both deserved it.”

The Elks have one more regular season game as they host Maple Grove on Tuesday, and then they will start getting ready for the section tournament.

Since before the season even started, this team and this group of seniors have had one goal in mind – make it to the state tournament. It’s been a long process to get to this point, but now they are just looking to close the season out the right way and prepare for playoffs, which start Tuesday, Feb. 21.

“I think that’s where the seniors come into play. They’ve been through a couple section tournaments. They know what it takes,” Gustafson said. “I think this is really the time of year where your seniors step up because this is when you need them the most. Like I said, it’s great to have 12 of them. They’re great kids too. We’re looking forward to it.”