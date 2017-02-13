Rudie V. Jorgenson, age 86, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.

Rudie is survived by his wife of 51 years, Llona; as well as his three children and their families: Mary DeSautel and her two children James and David; Tom and his four children Luke, Brooke (Pono) Gowan and their daughter Api, Alexis, and Abby and her son Theodore; Sarah (Sang) Nguyen and their two children Nicholas and Colin.He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jim; and one grandson, Brandon.

Funeral service Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 11 a.m. Living Waters Church, 21246 Meadowvale Road, Elk River, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Interment Baldwin Cemetery. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

Post navigation