Royals top Thunder on the mat

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

It was a battle of ISD 728 schools on Thursday night when Zimmerman came south of the river to take on the Royals at Rogers High School. The Royals were celebrating both youth and senior night, creating an exciting atmosphere as the single spotlight slowly dropped from the fieldhouse ceiling to indicate the beginning of the dual.

The inter-district battle between the two schools started with two wins by Zimmerman wrestlers Joe Montplaisir and Evan Carr before the Thunder had to forfeit four of the next five matches. The Royals won the match 57-15, with 48 points coming from forfeits from the Thunder. Benjamin Schnellman of Zimmerman (left) and Collin Melcher of Rogers (right). Melcher won the match 3-1. (Photo by Jared Hines)

“Right now, as you can see by the number of forfeits, our biggest thing is concentrating on building the team and getting better,” said Zimmerman head coach Mark Hayes. “Working on getting the individuals to where they want to be but then also bringing up our younger kids and bringing that team aspect back to Zimmerman.”

Besides the forfeited matches, Joe Clauson and Collin Melcher were the two wins for Rogers on the night. Clauson defeated Samuel Freeberg, who moved up a couple weight classes for the evening. Clauson won by fall just 1:07 in the period. Melcher defeated Benjamin Schnellman 3-1 in a well-balanced match between two good wrestlers. Melcher was one of the seven seniors who were honored on senior night along with Lee Santiago-Martinez, Jack Kammers, Jay Larson, Zac Aanerud, Brandon Wilson, and team manager Sydney Lemcke.

The match of the evening was at 195 pounds, where Zimmerman’s Justin Robinson clashed with Aanerud in an exciting battle between two of the district’s most explosive wrestlers. Robinson sits just outside the top-10 ranked wrestlers at his weight class in class AA, while Aanerud has been in and out of Guillotine’s top-10 wrestlers at 195 pounds in class AAA all season.

“A really fun match to watch between two fantastic wrestlers,” Royals head coach Chris Donnay said.

Robinson got the best of Aanerud early in the match building upon that lead through the match and winning 10-3. Robinson is one of Zimmerman’s top wrestlers, one of the staples in helping the Thunder grow as a program.

“Someone to look up to when they are out on the mat to watch and see what they do,” Hayes said about Robinson, as well as some of the other upperclassman leaders on the team. “It’s even more in the practice room. Just to watch their work ethic and how hard they work to get where they are.”

Both Zimmerman and Rogers completed their regular season at the conclusion of Thursday’s dual. Next up is team sections for both teams, with individual sections to follow in the last weekend of February. The Thunder’s section 6AA team tournament is Feb. 18 at Foley High School while the Royals travel to Cooper High School to battle in section 5AAA