Rogers students shine at Scholastic Art Awards

by Jared Hines

Contributing Writer

Students from across the state submitted artwork in the 2017 Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards, attaining accolades in the forms of Gold Keys, Silver Keys and honorable mentions.

A total of 332 Gold Key awards were given out this year, with 13 of them for entries that Rogers High School students submitted. Submitted photos

Rogers High School student Sidney Pettis earned a Gold Key award with her self-portrait.

“I was very surprised to find out that I had won two Gold awards for two of my pieces,” Kendra Bolster said. “It made me feel very proud and accomplished of my artwork and pushes me to continue to do my best.”

Bolster won her two Gold Key awards with drawings titled “United Crusher” and “Walk Away.” She also earned an honorable mention for a painting that she did of Minneapolis. Bolster loves the way that she feels when she sits down to draw and paint.

“My favorite part about creating my artwork is that it is a huge stress reliever and calming thing to continue to work on every day,” Bolster said. “I also love seeing other’s reactions when they see my work and how my finished pieces may inspire others.”

Susan Sebghati and Shaunna Roberdeau teach the art classes at Rogers, including drawing, painting and jewelry, just to name a few. Many of the students spend hours in the art classrooms, using any free time they have to perfect the works they will be submitting for the awards. On top of the 13 Gold Key winners, Sebghati and Roberdeau’s students also earned six of the 307 Silver Key Awards and 20 of the 715 Honorable Mention awards. Kendra Bolster’s “United Crushers” earned a Gold Key at the Scholastic Art Awards.

“Seb (ghati) has always been there to help guide me and all of her students to push themselves to the best of their ability in their artwork,” Bolster said.

All 332 Gold Key pieces from across Minnesota will make their way to New York City where nationally renowned artists, art professionals and arts educators will look at pieces from around the entire United States. The art pieces will be judged on “originality,” “technical skill” and “emergence of a personal vision.”

“(Sebghati) built the art program and made it into the success it is today,” Bolster said. “I admire her artistic ability and her leadership as all of her students look up to her for guidance.”

13 Gold Key awards

Drawing

Kendra Bolster, “United Crusher”

Kendra Bolster, “Walk Away”

Morgan Rgnonti, “Bella”

Sydney Lofgren, “Foshay View”

Kallie Hambleton, “Tunnel”

Gissele Olivares, “Looking for America Tour”

Allie Roberts, “Shoreline”

Sidney Pettis, “Self Portrait”

Painting

Carly Segulia, “Minnehaha Falls” Morgan Rgnonti’s piece titled “Bella.”

Jewelry

Victoria Nyland Foley, “Drop”

Lindsey Wenum, “On the Threshold of a Dream”

Ellie Feilen, “Robin’s Egg”

Megan Secrist, “Pierced”

6 Silver Key awards

Painting

Heather Smith, “Ford”

Grace Clark, “Locked Up”

Emma Navratil, “Catch of the Day”

Jewelry

Hannah Finstad, “Cucurbita”

Drawing

Emily Spaniol, “Amelia”

Riley Lamberger, “Slam Dunk”

20 Honorable Mentions

Painting

Kendra Bolster, “Mpls.”

Kyra Cleveland, “Old Tractor”

Katherine Kapsner, “Hanna”

Haylee Fingalsen, “Phone”

Julianna Kiesner, “Diner”

Ashlee Trochlil, “Self Portrait”

Mary Rooney, “Seated”

Brynn Jasicki, “Palette”

Lauryn Thompson, “Soundset”

Taylor Heisinger, “Pigs and Nut”

Karlie Hall, “Blue Dodge”

Drawing

Taylor Burke, “Dayton, MN”

Marisa Kranitz, “Dakota”

Sarah Janckila, “Self Portrait”

Payton Maki, “Superman”

Caleb Meadows, “Mpls.”

Anna Koshiol

Emily Spaniol, “Lily”

Comic Art

Laura Ebert, “Sunrise”

Jewelry

Emma Navratil, “Rustic”