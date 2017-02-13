Rogers girls advance to section semifinals

This time it was Lloyd’s turn to shine.

With under two minutes left in the first period, Lloyd scored a power-play goal to put the Royals ahead 2-1 as the teams ventured back into their respected locker rooms. Courtney Johnston and Ellie Feilen were awarded the assists on the goal. The Royals outshot Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 15-8 in the first period.

“It feels so good to be a part of something so special with such a talented group of girls and we don’t want it to end,” Lloyd said. “The feeling you get when you know you’ve accomplished something so great is indescribable.”

While the Royals outshot their opponent 9-5 in the second period, neither team scored, and the Royals took the one-goal lead into the third period where they were just 17 minutes away from advancing to take on top seeded Blaine. Still, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids was just one shot away from tying the game, and the Royals tried not to look ahead more than the next shift on the ice.

9:46 into the third period, Levis scored her second goal of the game, widening the gap to 3-1 for the Royals. Madison Chapman and Lloyd assisted on the goal, the Royals last goal of the eventual victory. Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids scored late in the game to make things interesting, but Lloyd and Co. came out victorious, throwing their gloves into the air and embracing one another as they stormed onto the ice.

“We know that we are a very fast team and have a few girls that can handle the puck,” Lloyd said about the successes of her team Saturday as they look to Tuesday’s game against top-seeded Blaine. “We also know that if we play our absolute best, we will be successful.”

Blaine ended the Royals season on Feb. 6 last year with a 4-0 win at the same Roseville Arena that the two teams will battle at on Feb. 14. Blaine’s 21-4 season in 2015-16 has been followed up by a 20-3-2 season this year, including quality wins over some of the state’s best teams. The Bengals had separate win streaks of eight games and seven games this season, only losing to Anoka, Elk River/Zimmerman, and Blake the entire season. Blaine avenged two of those losses later on in the regular season, defeating Elk River/Zimmerman on the road and Anoka at home on Jan. 21 and Jan. 24 respectively. The Bengals are currently ranked No. 4 in class 2A.

“Sometimes being the underdog is fun because the pressure isn’t on you and you have nothing to lose,” Lloyd said. “We will have to have a quick start and control the pace of the game.”

Blaine has multiple goal scorers that can help lead the team to victory and so all of the Royals’ lines will have to be at their best as they look to advance to the section final. Blaine is led by Gabby Rosenthal (55 points in regular season) and Ramsey Parent (49 points). 10 Blaine skaters have more than 10 points on the season. The team’s goalies are Jaela O’Brien and Morgan Cin, both of whom average less than 1.10 goals allowed per game. O’Brien’s record in 11-2-2, while Morgan Cin is 9-1. Four of Blaine’s skaters (3 forwards and 3 defenseman) are committed to D-1 programs after high school, including Parent (sophomore) and Rosenthal (junior) who are committed to play at Ohio State. Rogers Paetyn Levis (junior) is also committed to be a Buckeye after high school.

“Out of any team I’ve been on over my five years of high school hockey, I believe this is the team that can do it and prove how talented we really are,” Lloyd said. “We will work hard in practice and leave everything on the ice on Tuesday.”