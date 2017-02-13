Five Sting wrestlers find the podium in Conference Championships

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Spectrum wrestling team participates in the Tri Metro Conference Championships at Columbia Heights on Saturday, Feb. 11, where they grabbed a pair of third place individual awards, and had a total of five wrestlers make it to the podium.

Logan Schumacher was 3-1 on the day, with his only loss coming from the eventual champion. He finished third in the 120-pound bracket, recording two pins on the day.

Ethan Aune also went 3-1 on the day to take third place in the 138-pound bracket, finishing with two pins and a technical fall.

Conner Sharp finished in fourth at 170 pounds after going 1-2, Thomas Deboer took sixth at 106 pounds, and Keagan Wilson took sixth at 126 pounds.

The Sting wrestlers now prepare for the 4A section tournament, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Trinity School.