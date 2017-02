Alexis Rae Felix, 19, of Otsego graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on February 10, 2017. Pvt Felix successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training and served as platoon artist. Following ten days home on leave she will report to Camp Geiger for one month of Military Combat Training then MOS school in Dam Neck, Virginia.

Alexis is the daughter of Don and Carrie Felix.