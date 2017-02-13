Elks do senior night right

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Wednesday, Feb. 8, was a special night for the Elk River gymnastics team. It was their final home meet of the season, senior night, and the last time the team would be competing together this season.

All those factors and emotions accumulated into the best performance the girls have had this year, defeating Osseo 134.65 – 117.25. Kaitlyn Krivich embraces Miranda Schweiger after she lands her tsuck for an 8.95. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“There’s nothing better than performing in front of your home audience, especially when you’re celebrating people and you’re celebrating close to the end of the season,” said head coach Jennifer Bartlett. “This is seriously their last meet together. Now we split. We become Elk River, we become Zimmerman (at sections), so this was their last hurrah as a group and they wanted to make it their best.”

The night began on the vault for the Elks and it was Miranda Schweiger who was able to step up. She throws a difficult tsuck in the event and wasn’t able to stick the landing on her first attempt. But her coach came over to give her a little pep talk after she got back up, gave her a quick high-5 and sent her back to the starting line.

Schwieger then made her second attempt, and this time was able to stick her landing, scoring an 8.95. Her teammates ran over and swarmed her with hugs and smiles, which would be scene that became commonplace throughout the night.

Schweiger would also take first on the bars with an 8.15, but it was Makayla Dollansky that owned the night on the balance beam, taking first with a score of 8.85. A smile spread across her face after she stuck her first jump on that four-inch wide surface and from that point on you knew she going to score well. Makayla Dollansky leads the way on the balance beam with an 8.85. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“Anytime that you fall or have a bobble it really gets your nerves, especially when you’re standing on a four-inch balance beam and trying to flip on it,” Bartlett said. “Any lack of focus will take you out of it. But they’re really starting to understand that in a minuet second they can turn it around.”

The Elks ended the night on the floor. It’s been one of their strongest events all season long and that proved to be the case in this dual as well.

Schweiger started the event off for the Elks, scoring an 8.575, which was good enough fourth place. She was followed by Dollansky with an 8.3, and then it was Jordana Rost’s turn. She has had some ups and downs over the course of the season, but switched some things up heading into this meet, and it paid off as she came away with a 9.05.

“We’ve been working hard for that. Nines have not come easy for us this year, so everyone’s been pushing,” Bartlett began. “Jordana Rost wanted a nine at the end of the season and nailed it. We actually took out a couple skills to see if that would help, that was the trick. That was totally the trick.” Jordana scores a 9.05 on her floor routine against Osseo. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Olivia Hansen followed up that great performance with one of her own, scoring an 8.65 and taking third in the event. Then it was time for Emily Dalrymple to take the mat. She has led the Elks all season long on the floor, and was looking to do it once again, but it would take a lot to beat her teammate’s score of 9.05.

Dalrymple was able to energize the crowd from her first pass, even drawing comments from the Osseo competitors who had finished up their beam routines, cheering her on and saying, “Go get it girl.” She came just short of Rost’s score, recording a 9.0 and a second-place finish in the event.

Then it was time to honor the four seniors. Allissa George, Kaitlyn Krivich, Mary McAlpine and Emily Holmquist stood in front of their friends and family, as some of the juniors on the team reminisced about their time together.