Elks advance to section finals

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River girls hockey team continued their push towards the state tournament with a 2-0 win over Anodover Saturday afternoon. There was a little hesitation going into the game as it would be the third time this season the Elks would face off against Andover – they won the first two meetings – and it’s always hard to beat the same team three times. Andrea Westgaard beats Andover’s goalie to give the Elks a 1-0 lead. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Head coach Dale Sager knew his girls would have to step up their level of play compared to what they showed in the first round of the section tournament, which they did.

“We had a lot of girls step up and just play really well tonight,” Sager said. “When you get to these kind of games, it’s a hard-fought battle. The girls are sore, and tired, and that means we worked hard. It was nice, obviously, to come out with a win and get back to the section final.”

Andrea Westgaard started things out for the Elks on offense, scoring the first goal of the game – the same way she did against the Duluth Northern Stars. She was then followed by Reilly Springman, to secure the Elks 2-0 victory. Reilly Springman celebrates after she scores to make it 2-0. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

But where they really stood out was on defense. Goaltender Megan Jung recorded her third straight shutout and has yet to allow a goal in the section tournament. A big reason why, though, is that she isn’t facing many shots – 12 against Duluth and 11 against Andover.

“We work a lot on our defensive zone,” Westgaard said. “We try to keep their shots to a bare minimum. I think our defense has been playing great, Megan has been playing great, our D are really good at getting it out right away. Everybody’s working together. We’re working as one. We know what we have to do and it’s working really well for us.”

The Elks are now set to play Forest Lake in the section finals on Thursday, Feb. 16, in a repeat from last year’s final. The Elks held a two-goal lead late into the third period last season, but Forest Lake eventually tied it up and then won in a shootout. Megan Jung stopped all 11 shots she faced against Andover, recording her third straight shutout. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

It was a heartbreaking end to the season, but this year’s team is doing their best not to dwell on that.

“The past is the past,” Sager began. “It’s a different team, different attitude, different perspective on everything. The fact that we’ve been there eight straight years now, I think, is pretty remarkable and an accomplishment in itself, but it’s not what we want. We’re going to come out and play hard on Thursday.”