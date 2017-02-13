Elk River girls closing in on perfect season

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

With every win the Elk River girls basketball team records, the closer they get to having a perfect regular season. And while they choose to not think about it, taking it one game at a time, you can be sure everyone they face has it on their minds. Wanting to be that team to finally put a blemish on their record.

The Elks were coming off a 72-57 win over Anoka Thursday night and headed down south on Friday to play the defending state champs, Minnetonka.

It was a close game at the start, but then the Elks got rolling, or, more so, senior guard Ava Kramer got rolling. She finished the game with 24 points, but scored 22 of them in the first half, leading her team as they went on a 24-5 run to finish the half and give them a 46-21 lead at the intermission.

“She was the recipient of several of those turnovers into transition layups,” head coach Jeremy Digiovanni said of Kramer. “She had four threes in the first half. She was kind of all over the place there before halftime.”

Kramer likes to play with a lot of energy whenever she steps onto the court. This really shows up on the defensive side of the ball where she swarms the other team’s guard the moment they cross the half court line, often times forcing a turnover or an errant pass.

That style of defense is what has won the Elks a majority of their games this season, and is what ultimately got the job done against Minnetonka on Friday.

“We planned, going into the game, that we were going to put some pressure on the ball and try to speed their guards up and force them into quick decisions,” the head coach said. “We went into a couple different traps and were able to cause them to turn the ball over, which led to some easy transition baskets for us. Didn’t allow them to get set in their offense when they didn’t turn it over. I thought we did a good job frustrating their team and dictating the pace of play to end the first half and get that big lead.”

The Elks would go on to defeat the defending state champs 86-62, improving to 23-0. They only have three games remaining, but it will not be an easy stretch to close out the regular season.

First, they host Centennial in their final home game of the regular season on Friday, Feb. 17. Centennial has been a top-10 team for a majority of the season and nearly beat the Elks the first time these two teams met, falling 61-57.

After that, the Elks will travel on the road to Champlin Park Feb. 22. These to teams played each other in Elk River on Jan. 17 in a game the Elks won 68-63 in overtime. Then they will end the season on the road against Robbinsdale Armstrong.

Box score vs. Minnetonka:

Ava Kramer – 24 points

Gabi Haack – 24 points

Kelsie Cox – 15 points

Danielle Lachmiller – 8 points

Sidney Wentland – 6 points

Kaylin Plautz – 6 points

Lydia Haack – 3 points