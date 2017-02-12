Police Report: Man taken to hospital after being injured in assault

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Third Street in Elk River at 11:52 p.m. Feb. 4 after a man was reportedly assaulted in the parking lot by another man known only by a nickname.

The victim, a 36-year-old man from Danbury, Wisconsin, was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids due to head injuries from the assault.

Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said police are looking into the matter.

Dogs break door when UPS delivers

A UPS delivery that incited a reaction from dogs inside a home led to a broken door that triggered an alarm.

Police were alerted to an alarm for glass breakage in the front entry of the home in the 13000 block of 189th Avenue in Elk River at 12:05 p.m. Feb. 4.

“It was determined the dogs jumped on the glass door when UPS delivered an item,” according to the police report.

Police track damaged vehicle by trail of fluid

A trail of fluid led police to a vehicle that hit a mailbox and then left the scene.

Police had reported the damaged mailbox on Fifth Street in Elk River shortly after midnight on Feb. 4. Several car pieces were scattered on the street and in the yard and police located the trail of fluid at the scene and followed it to the suspect vehicle.

The driver, an Elk River man, 30, was located and cited for failing to drive with due care and hit and run.

Electronics, money, jewelry are stolen

Electronics, money and jewelry were taken in a forced-entry burglary that was reported to police on Feb. 2. It happened between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2 in the 20000 block of Smith Street in Elk River.

Detectives responded to process the scene.

Gun safe, pistol and medications stolen

A gun safe has been stolen in Elk River. The theft was reported Jan. 31 from a home in the 13000 block of 183rd Avenue. A pistol that was in the gun safe and some medications are missing.

Man arrested after assault reported

A Brooklyn Center man, 45, was arrested after police were called to a business in Elk River for a reported assault.

A woman had asked employees of a business in the 19000 block of Freeport Street to call 911 at 2:16 a.m. Feb. 4 due to a domestic situation.

The man allegedly shoved her and briefly grabbed her around the neck. He denied anything more than a verbal argument, according to the police report.

Police arrested the man and transported him to jail.

Police destroy illegal fireworks

An officer on patrol at 9:43 p.m. Feb. 5 observed an aerial firework go off in the backyard of a home in the 13000 block of 182nd Avenue in Elk River.

The officer located the source of the firework, warned a 16-year-old boy and notified his parent.

All illegal fireworks at the home were confiscated and destroyed at the Elk River Police Department.

Man reports issue with account

An Elk River man, 25, reported his PlayStation account was hacked in December and that he had gotten access back into the account. But on Jan. 31, he reported to police that a credit card was used to make purchases using his account.

Heat lamp causes a small fire in shed

Elk River Police and Fire departments responded to a shed fire at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 21000 block of Concord Street.

A heat lamp had fallen on a hay bale, causing a small fire and smoke.

The Elk River Fire Department arrived and took control of the scene.