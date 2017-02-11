Public Notices – PUBLIC NOTICE

ABANDONED TRAILERS

An abandoned Karavan Snowmobile Trailer was towed from 26211 184th St NW Big Lake, MN 55309.

On January 14, 2017 for the Sherburne County Sheriffs Dept. on January 16th 2017 for the Sherburne County Sheriffs Dept., a brown flatbed snowmobile trailer was towed from 96th st & 241st ave in Zimmerman.

On January 17th 2017, for the Sherburne County Sheriffs Dept., a Cargo Pro Enclosed trailer was towed from the Ann Lake Campground.

The trailers are being held at Collins Brothers Towing in Elk River until the owner or any lien holders reclaim it. It must be reclaimed by March 13th, 2017. Failure of the owner or lien holders to exercise their rights to reclaim the vehicles by the above date, shall be deemed a waiver by them of all right, title, and interest in the VEHICLE and a consent to the transfer of title to and disposal or sale of the vehicle.

Please contact Collins Brothers Towing at 763-241-9177.

Published in the

Star News

February 11, 2017

650869