Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF SHERBURNE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 71-PR-17-12
Estate of
Curtis Clifford Angell,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 27, 2017, at 1:00 PM, a hearing a hearing will be held in this Court at 13880 Business Center Dr NW, Elk River, MN 55330-1692 Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, August 9, 2007, (Will), and for the appointment of Kim Terese Angell, whose address is 22412 Tipton St NW, Elk River, MN, 55330 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer die Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to die Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 27, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ PAT KUKA,
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Alex Schoephoerster
Stinson Leonard Street LLP
3800 Eighth Street North,
Suite 102
St. Cloud, MN 56306
Attorney License No: 0397675
Telephone: (320) 654-4580
FAX: (320) 654-4101
alex.schoephoerster@stinson.com
Published in the
Star News
February 11, 18, 2017
650878