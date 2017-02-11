Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

Mortgagor: Amanda Hall, A Married Person

Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., a Minnesota Corporation

Dated: 09/30/2014

Filed: 11/21/2014

Sherburne Registrar of Titles Document No. 50544 Against Certificate of Title No.: 9975

ReFiled: 02/20/2015

Sherburne County Registrar of Titles Document No.:50826 Against Certificate of Title No.: 9975

Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association

Dated: 06/24/2015

Filed: 07/01/2015

Sherburne County Registrar of Titles Document No. 51289 Against Certificate of Title No.: 9975

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage ID No: 100867100126252723

Lender or Broker: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., a Minnesota corporation

Servicer:

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., a Minnesota corporation

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Thirteen (13), Block Two (2), Countryside Estates 2nd Addition, according to the plat on file in the office of the County Recorder, Sherburne County, Minnesota.

Subject to a reservation to the State of Minnesota in trust for taxing districts concerned of all minerals and mineral rights in and to said real property.

A portion of the above property has been platted as:

Parcel 11, Sherburne County Right of Way Plat No. 23

This is Registered Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.: 95-419-0265

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

12814 7TH AVENUE N

ZIMMERMAN, MN 55398

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Sherburne

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $109,938.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$118,893.94

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

October 31, 2016, 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Main Lobby, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is April 30, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: September 1, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association,

Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB LAW, PROFESSIONAL

ASSOCIATION

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey,

Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association,

Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

651-228-1753 (fax)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

17908-16-00259-1

Published in the

Star News

September 10, 17, 24,

October 1, 8, 15, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to December 5, 2016, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, Main Lobby, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, MN in said County and State.

Dated: October 14, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to January 9, 2017, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, Main Lobby, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, MN in said County and State.

Dated: November 22,2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to February 13,2017, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, Main Lobby, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, MN in said County and State.

Dated: December 29,2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to March 13, 2017, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, Main Lobby, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, MN in said County and State.

Dated: February 7,2017

651924