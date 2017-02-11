County – SHERBURNE COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

JANUARY 17, 2017

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on January 17, 2017, at the Sherburne County Government Center in the City of Elk River, Minnesota with all Commissioners present. Call to order by the Chair was at 9:00 a.m. followed by a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Schmiesing/Petersen unanimous to approve the agenda for January 17, 2017 with the following addition: NACO Legislative Conference.

Fobbe/Dolan unanimous to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:

a) Approve the Regular Board Meeting Minutes of January 3, 2017 as presented.

b) Approve the reappointment of Cindy Rohde as the citizen representative to the Great River Regional Library Board for a three year term, effective January 1, 2017.

c) Approve submission of the Pay Equity Report to Minnesota Management & Budget as required by the Local Government Pay Equity Act (M.S. 471.991-471.999) and authorize the Board Chair to sign.

d) Approve Resolution 011717-AD-1762 (on file in County Administration) in support of House File 113 and Senate File 85.

e) Approve Sherburne County Investment Policy (on file in the County Auditor/Treasurers Office) with no changes from 2016, per policy requirement.

f) Accept the December 2016 Auditor/Treasurer Report as presented.

g) Approve appointment of Steve Pfleghaar as a member of the Sherburne County Economic Development Authority as the Township Representative.

h) Approve the Quad County 7W Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) agreement with Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services.

i) Approve Sherburne County IT to contract for Network Consulting Services with Datalink in an amount not to exceed $15,000, noting funds are included in the 2017 budget and the County Attorney has reviewed and approved the contract.

j) Approve Purchase of an updated tire changer and tire balancer for an estimated cost of $30,055 with the Sheriffs Department covering $15,000 toward the purchase of the equipment and the balance to come from the Public Works 2017 Equipment Budget.

k) Authorize Andrew Witter to attend the 2017 American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) Conference February 10th 14th in Maricopa County, AZ. Conference and travel expenses are paid by MnDOT State Aid at no cost to Sherburne County.

l) Approve out-of-state travel to Colorado for two Sheriffs Office personnel to travel to Colorado to conduct an investigative interview on 1/4/17-1/5/17. The total for airfare, hotel, and a rental care is $1,437.96, in addition to other necessary travel expenses.

m) Accept donations from the Eddy Family Foundation as follows:

$2,000 to the Sheriffs Office (Acct. # 01-201.5752

$2,000 to the Reserve Unit (acct. #01-201-223.5752

$1,000 to the Mounted Patrol Unit (Acct. #01-201-223.5752

$1,000 to Senior and Law Enforcement Together (given to SALT to deposit)

n) Approve funding for crosswalk improvements between Zimmerman Elementary and High Schools. This project is a partnership with Sherburne County, the Safe School Levy, and the Zimmerman High School. The cost of the project is $7,524.00, which will initially be paid in full out of the Sheriffs Office Traffic Safety Fund (line item 01-201-217.6801). Upon completion of the project, the Safe Schools Levy will reimburse the County $3,762.00 and Zimmerman High School will reimburse the County $1,000.00; leaving the total funded by the Traffic Safety Fund at $2,762.00.

o) Approve the purchase of 178 cameras to upgrade the jail from analog cameras to IP cameras. The purchase and installation will be made through VTI Security (on the State Contract) for $263,222.00, and the electrical work will be done by Auld Communications (lowest quote received) for $33,558.60; for a total of $296,780.60 to be paid out of the JIC account 01-201-216-0000-6923.

p) Approve appointment of Sharon Kolstad as an At-Large Alternate Member to the Water Plan Advisory Committee to serve a three (3) year term starting January of 2017.

q) Approve appointments of Kenzie Phelps and Terry Polfuss as At-large member of the Elk River Watershed Association; each member at large will serve a one (1) year term starting January of 2017.

r) Accept payment of Health & Human Services Warrants paid December 30, 2016 in the amount of $83.32.

s) Accept payment of Health & Human Services Warrants paid December 30, 2016 in the amount of $93,512.08.

t) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid December 30, 2016 in the amount of $5,850.75.

u) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid December 30, 2016 in the amount of $251,271.89.

v) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid December 30, 2016 in the amount of $864,464.32.

w) Accept payment of Health & Human Services Warrants paid January 6, 2017 in the amount of $2,004.36.

x) Approve payment of Commissioner Warrants paid January 6, 2017 in the amount of $1,825,304.87.

Announcements: A Drainage and Wetland Conference is scheduled on Monday, February 13, 2017 at St. Cloud Rivers Edge Convention Center from 8:15 am 4:30 pm. Let staff know if you want to be registered. The Vehicle Use and Conflict of Interest Forms that was given to each Commissioner needs to be filled out and returned to staff.

Andrew Witter, Public Works Director/County Engineer, was present to discuss the acquisition of tax forfeit property for highway purposes. Petersen/Schmiesing unanimous to approve Resolution #011717-AD-1763 (on file in the Public Works Department) to acquire tax forfeit land for highway purposes.

Diane Arnold, Auditor/Treasurer, was present to request award of bid for 2017 Official County Publication for alternate publication of 2016 Summary Financial Statement (tabled from 1/3/2017 Board meeting). Schmiesing/Dolan unanimous to approve to award the bid for publication for the Alternate 2016 Financial Statement publication to the West Sherburne Tribune, for placement in the Citizen Newspaper based upon quote received.

Amanda Larson, Health & Human Services Planner, was present to review Legislative Priorities for 2017. Fobbe/Dolan unanimous to approve the 2017 Legislative Priorities for 2017 as presented.

Discussion was held concerning 2017 County Board Committee Assignments. The following appointments were made:

Fobbe/Schmiesing unanimous to approve the following Committee appointments:

Extension Committee: Barbara Burandt and Felix Schmiesing

Tri-County Solid Waste Joint Powers Board: Lisa Fobbe

Waste Management Advisory Board: Ewald Petersen and Tim Dolan

Dolan/Schmiesing unanimous to approve the following Committee appointments:

Benefits Advisory Committee: Tim Dolan and Ewald Petersen

Metropolitan Energy Coalition: Felix Schmiesing with Tim Dolan as the alternate

St. Cloud Area Joint Land Use Planning District Board: Tim Dolan

Dolan/Fobbe unanimous to approve Felix Schmiesing as the alternate for the Great River Regional Library Meeting tonight as Lisa Fobbe is unable to attend.

Diane Arnold, Auditor/Treasurer was present to request a representative for the County Ditch Authority. Dolan/Fobbe unanimous to approve to appoint Commissioner Fobbe as representative of the County Ditch Authority to meet with the City of Zimmerman on Ditch #1.

Schmiesing/Dolan to approve out of state travel for Tim Dolan and Lisa Fobbe to attend the NACO Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. from February 25 March 1, 2017.

Claims approved through warrants, resolutions, or contracts, totaling the following amounts, were paid as follows:

December 30, 2016

$ 83.32 3 payments less than $300

December 30, 2016

$ 92,221.21 Human Service Fund

$ 1,290.87 Agency Collections

December 30, 2016

$ 5,850.75 Agency Collections

December 30, 2016

$ 251,271.89 Forfeited Land Sale

December 30, 2016

$ 208,757.14 General Revenue Fund

$ 40,757.66 Public Works Fund

$ 200.00 Human Service Fund

$ 1,593.58 Law Library Fund

$ 7,806.87 Solid Waste Fund

$ 40,559.19 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 187.50 Forfeited Land Sale

$ 47.50 Sherco Regional Rail Authority

$ 2,723.00 Capital Proj 2008-Government

$ 18,817.76 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

$ 8,626.29 Real Estate Assurance

$ 491,822.36 Agency Collections

$ 24,047.60 Taxes & Penalties Fund

$ 18,320.87 Northstar Corridor Development

January 6, 2017

$ 2,004.36 Human Service Fund

January 6, 2017

$ 1,496,226.43 General Revenue Fund

$ 28,842.19 Public Works Fund

$ 395.94 Solid Waste Fund

$ 6,701.90 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 3,695.00 Sherco Regional Rail Authority

$ 249,750.00 Capital Proj 2008-Government

$ 16,432.90 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

$ 23,125.87 Agency Collections

$ 134.64 Taxes & Penalties Fund

Steve Taylor, Administrator

