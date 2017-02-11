County – SHERBURNE COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WORKSHOP MEETING MINUTES

JANUARY 17, 2017

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners met in a Workshop Session on January 17, 2016 at the Sherburne County Government Center in the City of Elk River, MN with all Commissioners present. Call to order by the Chair was at 10:30 a.m.

Mary Jo Cobb, Health & Human Services Director, Mark Lees and Kara Zoller were present to provide history of past efforts to reduce tobacco consumption on the Sherburne County Government Center campus and inform the Board of planned future activities. As a recipient of State Health Improvement Program (SHIP) grant funds, Sherburne County must put forth efforts to reduce tobacco use in the County.

