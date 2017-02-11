County – NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED

To: Kim Jungroth

19037 146th St. NW

Elk River, MN 55330

YOU ARE NOTIFIED:

1. Default has occurred in the Contract for Purchase of Tax Forfeited land filed in the County Auditor/Treasurers Office, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota sold to Kim Jungroth property in Sherburne County Minnesota described as:

10-402-0210 2nd Camp Cozy L4 B2

10-402-0225 2nd Camp Cozy L8 B2

10-402-0230 2nd Camp Cozy L9 B2

The property was purchased under the terms of the contract.

2. The default is as follows:

a. 2016 Installment amounts that were due on the anniversary date of the contract.

b. Property taxes for 2016 have not been paid and have now become delinquent.

3. The County Auditor/Treasurer has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for the reason or reasons specified in paragraph #2 above. The contract will be cancelled 90 days after the publication of this notice, unless, before that date you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses. If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before the forfeiture date, you will loose all the money paid under your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you may be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.

A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by February 28, 2017, is as listed:

a. Installment Payments $1,108.41

b. 2016 Property Taxes $157.73

c. 2% Default Fee $22.17

d. Publication Fee $100.00

e. Sheriffs Fees $ 30.00

Total due if paid by February 28, 2017 $1,418.31

4. The name, address, and telephone number of the County Auditor/Treasurer who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. Since the amounts stated above are subject to increase please contact the County Auditor/Treasurers Office (763) 765-4361 or 1-800-438-0575 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.

Dated: February 6, 2017

Diane Arnold

County Auditor/Treasurer

13880 Business Center Drive

Elk River MN 55330

Published in the

Star News

February 11, 18, 25, 2017

651384

http://erstarnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2017/02/651384-1.pdf