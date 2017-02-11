Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – SHERBURNE COUNTY,

MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 PAVEMENT MARKINGS CP 71-PM-017

Notice is hereby given that sealed Bid Proposal Packages will be received by the Sherburne County Engineer at the office of the undersigned until 9:15 AM on the 9th day of March, 2017.

The Major Quantities of Work are:

5,100 Gallon Yellow Striping Paint

8,700 Gallon White Striping Paint

111,100 Pounds Glass Beads

Receipt of Bid Proposal: Bids will be received at the front desk of Information, located at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River MN 55330 until 9:15 AM, March 9, 2017.

Bid Opening: Proposals will be opened publicly by the County Engineer after the hour set for receiving bids at the Sherburne County Government Center, Maple Room B; 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River MN 55330.

Plans and specifications may be examined at the office of the Sherburne County Highway Engineer, 425 Jackson Avenue, Elk River, Minnesota 55330, or at http://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/publicworks/index.php and follow the Construction Projects & Bids (eGram) link. A user ID and password is required to download the Plans and Specifications. Contact Public Works at 763-765- 3300 to obtain.

The cost to download the Plans & Specifications is free.

The cost to obtain a hard copy of the Plans & Specifications is $50.00 with an additional $10.00 mailing fee.

TO SUBMIT A BID A Bid Proposal Package must be purchased. The cost to obtain the Bid Proposal Package is $10.00.

Requests are made to the Sherburne County Engineer, 425 Jackson Ave., Elk River, MN 55330-4601.

Requests must be accompanied by check, draft, or money order, payable to the Sherburne County Treasurer. Bids must be accompanied by a Certified Check or Bidders Bond made payable to the Sherburne County Treasurer as a proposal guarantee for at least 5% of the amount of the bid.

No bidder may withdraw their bid (which shall include the Certified Check or the Bidders Bond) within 15 days after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids.

The County Board will consider award of the contract at the March 21, 2017 County Board Meeting contingent upon County Engineer & County Attorney review. It is the Countys intent to begin construction July 10, 2017 and be completed by October 28, 2017.

The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

Dated at Elk River, Minnesota this day of February, 2017.

Signed: Steve Taylor,

County Administrator

PUBLIC NOTICE

Sherburne County has designated its official website as http://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/publicworks/index.php. Official publication of bids, requests for information, and requests for proposals will be done on the official website as an alternative means to disseminate solicitations of transportation construction and maintenance project.

Published in the

Star News

February 11, 18, 25, 2017

651835