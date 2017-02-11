Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – SHERBURNE COUNTY,

MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS LED STOP SIGNS

SP 071-070-034 & SP 071-070-035

Notice is hereby given that sealed Bid Proposal Packages will be received by the Sherburne County Engineer at the office of the undersigned until 9:00 AM on the 9th day of March, 2017.

The Major Quantities of Work are:

4 EA Remove Sign

4 EA Install Sign Type Special

Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.

READ CAREFULLY THE WAGE SCALES AND DIVISION A OF THE SPECIAL PROVISIONS AS THEY AFFECT THIS/THESE PROJECT/PROJECTS

The Minnesota Department of Transportation hereby notifies all bidders:

in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Act), as amended and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Subtitle A Part 21, Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation, it will affirmatively assure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded maximum opportunity to participate and/or to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin in consideration for an award;

in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as amended, and Title 23, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 230 Subpart A-Equal Employment Opportunity on Federal and Federal-Aid Construction Contracts (including supportive services), it will affirmatively assure increased participation of minority groups and disadvantaged persons and women in all phases of the highway construction industry, and that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be provided to all persons without regard to their race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin; in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.08 Unfair discriminatory Practices, it will affirmatively assure that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, membership or activity in a local commission, disability, sexual orientation, or age;

in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.36 Certificates of Compliance for Public Contracts, and 363A.37 Rules for Certificates of Compliance, it will assure that appropriate parties to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement possess valid Certificates of Compliance.

If you are not a current holder of a compliance certificate issued by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and intend to bid on any job in this advertisement you must contact the Department of Human Rights immediately for assistance in obtaining a certificate.

The following notice from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights applies to all contractors:

It is hereby agreed between the parties that Minnesota Statute, section 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 are incorporated into any contract between these parties based on this specification or any modification of it. A copy of Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 is available upon request from the contracting agency.

It is hereby agreed between the parties that this agency will require affirmative action requirements be met by contractors in relation to Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules 5000.3600. Failure by a contractor to implement an affirmative action plan or make a good faith effort shall result in revocation of its certificate or revocation of the contract (Minnesota Statute 363A.36, Subd. 2 and 3).

Receipt of Bid Proposal: Bids will be received at the front desk of Information, located at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River MN 55330 until 9:00 AM, March 9, 2017.

Bid Opening: Proposals will be opened publicly by the County Engineer after the hour set for receiving bids at the Sherburne County Government Center, Maple Room B; 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River MN 55330.

Plans and specifications may be examined at the office of the Sherburne County Highway Engineer, 425 Jackson Avenue, Elk River, Minnesota 55330, or at http://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/publicworks/index.php and follow the Construction Projects & Bids (eGram) link. A user ID and password is required to download the Plans and Specifications. Contact Public Works at 763-765- 3300 to obtain.

The cost to download the Plans & Specifications is free.

The cost to obtain a hard copy of the Plans & Specifications is $50.00 with an additional $10.00 mailing fee.

TO SUBMIT A BID A Bid Proposal Package must be purchased. The cost to obtain the Bid Proposal Package is $10.00.

Requests are made to the Sherburne County Engineer, 425 Jackson Ave., Elk River, MN 55330-4601.

Requests must be accompanied by check, draft, or money order, payable to the Sherburne County Treasurer. Bids must be accompanied by a Certified Check or Bidders Bond made payable to the Sherburne County Treasurer as a proposal guarantee for at least 5% of the amount of the bid.

No bidder may withdraw their bid (which shall include the Certified Check or the Bidders Bond) within 15 days after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids.

The County Board will consider award of the contract at the March 21, 2017 County Board Meeting contingent upon County Engineer & County Attorney review. It is the Countys intent to begin construction May 8, 2017 and be completed by May 19, 2017.

The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

Dated at Elk River, Minnesota this day of February, 2017.

Signed: Steve Taylor,

County Administrator

PUBLIC NOTICE

Sherburne County has designated its official website as http://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/publicworks/index.php. Official publication of bids, requests for information, and requests for proposals will be done on the official website as an alternative means to disseminate solicitations of transportation construction and maintenance project.

Published in the

Star News

February 11, 18, 25, 2017

651831