Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – ELK RIVER

MUNICIPAL UTILITIES NOTICE TO BIDDERS

PROPOSALS RECEIVED

Elk River Municipal Utilities, Elk River Minnesota, will receive sealed bids in duplicate until:

9:00 a.m., March 13, 2017, to furnish 145,800 LF of Electrical Wire as more fully described in the specifications. Bids will be opened and read at that time.

The Elk River Utilities Commission will consider and possibly award a contract at its next regular scheduled monthly meeting. Proposals should be addressed:

Troy Adams, General Manager

Elk River Municipal Utilities

13069 Orono Parkway

P.O. Box 430

Elk River, MN 55330-0430

and shall be endorsed:

Proposal for Electrical Wire.

BID BOND/ CERTIFIED CHECK

All bids must be submitted by the bidder on forms provided with the specifications and must be accompanied by a certified check/ surety bond from a company authorized to do business in the state of Minnesota made payable to Elk River Municipal Utilities, Elk River, Minnesota, in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the maximum bid, as a guarantee that if the bid is accepted, the bidder will comply and deliver in accordance with the specifications. Should any bidder whose bid has been accepted, fail to execute the contract and deliver satisfactory equipment / material it is understood and agreed that said check/ bond shall be forfeited as liquidated damages. Bids received after the time set for the opening of bids, will be returned to the bidder unopened. Certified checks/ bonds of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned immediately following the bid opening with the exception of the apparent low bidder and second apparent low bidder. These checks/ bonds will be held until the contract is executed and delivered to Elk River Municipal Utilities, at which time checks/ bonds will be returned.

LATE BIDS

Bids received after the time set for the opening of the bids will be returned to the bidder unopened.

REJECTION OF BIDS

The Elk River Municipal Utilities Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive all technicalities.

SPECIFICATIONS

Specifications are on file and may be inspected or obtained at the office of the Elk River Municipal Utilities, Elk River, Minnesota. There is no charge for specifications provided to prospective bidders.

Elk River Municipal Utilities

John Dietz, President

Troy Adams, P.E., General Manager

