Northstar Family Theater’s production of Ron Dahl’s “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” opens on Friday, Feb. 17 and runs through Feb. 26 in the Elk River High School Little Theater.
There will be nine performances of the show. Tickets are available on the group’s website NStartheatre.org.
