Superintendent search narrows to three finalists

by Rachel Minske

Contributing Writer

The Elk River Area School Board has narrowed its search for a new superintendent down to three finalists following a string of in-depth interviews this week.

Superintendent William Gronseth of Duluth Public Schools, Superintendent Michael Funk of Albert Lea Area Schools and Superintendent Daniel Bittman of Sauk Rapids-Rice School District have each been selected as finalists by the Elk River Area School Board. The board interviewed a total of six candidates.

The superintendent of schools position opened in June 2016 with the retirement of Mark Bezek, who left to take a position in Somerset, Wisconsin. Bruce Watkins, a former St. Cloud Public Schools superintendent and district administrator with Duluth Public Schools, has served as interim superintendent since early August.

Watkins will step down from the interim position June 30.

The board requested School Exec Connect, a national search and consulting firm, to gather information from community members regarding the district’s strengths and challenges and traits desired of the new superintendent.

School Exec Connect presented candidate profiles to the School Board Feb. 6.

The following candidates were also interviewed by the board for the vacant superintendent position, but were not selected as finalists:

•Stephen C. Flisk, deputy chief of schools, Minneapolis Public Schools.

•Brenda S. Lewis, assistant superintendent, Rochester Public Schools.

•LaDarla L. Haws, superintendent, Racine Unified School District (Wisconsin).

The board interviewed each candidate between Feb. 7 and 8, spending an hour asking up to 16 questions of each applicant.

The three finalists will now enter into an interview process that will include meetings with board members, staff, students and community members on Feb. 13, 15 and 16.

About the candidates

Each of the finalists brings years of experiences serving as superintendent in their respective communities.

Born and raised in Minnesota, Gronseth has served as superintendent of Duluth Public Schools since 2012 where he oversees 8,600 students and a $100 million budget.

Boasting 29 years with the National Guard, Funk said he would bring lessons learned in the military to his position in Elk River, if hired. Funk said he is as passionate as they come for putting students’ needs first and oversees a district where 52 percent of the students qualify for free and reduced-price lunch.

Named the 2016 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, Bittman brings experience in navigating growing communities in Nevada and the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District to the table.

Community weighs in

In November 2016, the School Board received results from surveys and focus groups orchestrated by School Exec Connect with hopes they would help steer the process for hiring a new superintendent.

Nine focus groups were held with district administrators, high school students, community representatives, parent leader representatives, staff and the interim superintendent, among other groups.

Of the 485 respondents who completed the online survey, 140 identified themselves as teachers or licensed staff, 296 were parents of current or past students, 48 were support staff, 40 were community or business members, 17 identified as administrators and 13 were students. Eleven of the respondents identified as “other.”

Survey respondents also answered questions about the district’s goals over the next three years. Focusing on 21st century curriculum was the top response, with 165 respondents, or about 34.5 percent, choosing it.

Survey respondents believed someone who builds a great team and brings out the best in others is a worthy characteristic in the ideal superintendent candidate. Another skill believed to be important was hiring someone who has a deep understanding of curriculum, instruction and how students learn, according to survey results.

Understanding school finance and the business side of the district, someone who is a consensus builder and able to work with all constituents and has warm people skills were other identified skills and characteristics.

School Board members agreed to spend $905 to advertise nationally for superintendent candidates through Education Week and the American Association of School Administrators.

The following was outlined as the timeline for hiring and instating the next superintendent:

•Feb. 6: Candidates presented to School Board. Initial interviews scheduled.

•Feb. 7-8: First board interviews. Board narrowed choice to three finalists.

•Feb. 13, 15-16: School Board interviews and narrows finalists down to one choice.

•Late February to early March: Negotiate contract.

•March 13: Board action on superintendent’s contract.

•July 1: Superintendent assumes duties.

Here are biographies of the finalists. Bittman

Daniel Bittman

Current city: Sauk Rapids

Current position: Superintendent, Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools since 2010

Previous educational experience:

•Director and Assistant Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Education

•Teacher, building administrator and director for the Clark County School District in Nevada

•Director of Elementary and Secondary Education, Centennial School District

Education: Bachelor’s, Secondary Education and Training, University of Minnesota-Duluth; Master’s, Educational Leadership and Higher Education, University of Nevada- Las Vegas; Ed.D., Educational Leadership and Higher Education, University of Nevada Funk

Michael Funk

Current city: Albert Lea

Current position: Superintendent, Albert Lea Area Schools

Previous educational experience: Superintendent of Bold Public Schools in Olivia

Education: B.S., Government, St. John’s University; M.A., Education, University of St. Thomas; Master’s, Strategic Studies, U.S. Army War College; Ph.D., Educational Policy and Administration, University of Minnesota Gronseth

William L. Gronseth

Current city: Duluth

Current position: Superintendent, Duluth Public Schools since 2012

Previous educational experience: Elementary teacher, assistant principal, principal

Education: Educational Administration Certification, St. Mary’s University; Master of Education, University of Minnesota