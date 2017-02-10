Elks outshine Northern Stars

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

From the first drop of the puck, it was clear that the Duluth Northern Stars had a plan in mind on how they were going to approach the Elk River Elks in the first round of the section tournament.

The Elks were awarded the No. 1 seed in the section 7AA tournament after going 19-6 in the regular season. The Northern Stars, on the other hand, went 4-21 in the regular season and were given the eighth seed in the tournament. Megan Jung stopped all 12 shots she faced in Elk RIver’s 4-0 win over Duluth in the section tournament. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

They had nothing to lose, so they decided to give the Elks everything they had. Playing a physical style of hockey to try and disrupt the Elks, who tend to rely on their speed.

“It’s playoff hockey. We talked about how in the playoffs it’s gritty, it’s driving the net and doing the little things right. It doesn’t always have to be pretty,” head coach Dale Sager said after the game. “It’s blue collar, it’s grab your lunch pale or whatever you want to say. It takes hard work to get to where we want to get to.”

All night long the Northern Stars were driving the Elks into the boards and roughing them up whenever they got near the net. It seemed to take it’s toll on the No. 1 seed after awhile as you did not see them drive to the net as often as they had in other games.

The Elks ended up winning 4-0, but most of those goals came because of their speed. Andrea Westgaard scored in the first period after she was able to get behind the opposing defense, Kelsey King scored in the second after she too was able to get by Duluth’s defenders, and Shae-Elle McLean was able to skate by Duluth’s defense after getting a turnover on their blue line.

Reilly Springman’s goal late in the second period seemed to be the only one the Elks really had to fight for. There was a scrum in front of the Northern Stars’ net with players pushing, shoving and falling to the ice. But in the end, Springman was able to push the puck into the back of the net, scoring the Elks final goal of the night. Shae-Elle McLean gets past Duluth’s defense to score and put the Elks up 3-0. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“The one thing that I know about playoffs, if you win and get to move on it’s a good thing,” Sager began. “We did that and while we out played them quite a bit, I don’t think it was our best effort tonight, so we’ll go back tomorrow, get back to work and get ready for Saturday.”

While the Elks did come out of the first round with a win, the physical play of the Northern Stars may have ended up costing the Elks. Raelyn Korinek was driven into the boards late in the game and appeared to have injured her leg. She needed to be helped off the ice, and the trainer was seen bringing crutches to the locker room afterwards.

Sager and the rest of the Elks are hopeful she will be ready to go on Saturday when they host Andover at 3pm, but the severity of the injury is unclear at this point in time.

“She’s a little sore,” the head coach said after the game. “We’ll let the trainer take a good look at her and figure out what’s going on yet, but as of now I don’t know much; other than she went down and is pretty sore.”

Elk River and Andover met two times during the regular season, with the Elks winning both games by a total of 11-3. Andover’s also coming off a 2-1 double-overtime win, which could end up benefiting the Elks because those types of games can take a lot out of a team, especially a team like Andover who only plays two lines.