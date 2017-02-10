Elk River’s speed overwhelms Anoka

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River girls basketball team played Anoka for the second time this season on Thursday, Feb. 9. The first meeting between these two teams was in Anoka, and ended with a 72-52 Elk River victory.

The Elks got the benefit of being at home the second time around, but it was not going to be an easy matchup for them. Anoka is a big team, with multiple players measuring in around six foot, where the Elks are a smaller team that relies more on their speed. Ava Kramer scored 14 points against Anoka, but it was her presence on defense that left its mark. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Basically, that’s what was going to decide the game. Either Elk River’s speed or Anoka’s size was going to be the determining factor of this game.

Things were close at halftime, with the Elks leading 28-26, but the home team was able to pull away in the second half as they were just too much to handle.

“I think we kept coming at them,” head coach Jeremy Digiovanni said. “Defensively, we kept putting different pressures on them. Offensively, I think we moved just enough to tire them out, and that is what we thought going into the game, that we could wear them down.”

While the Elks were able to put up 70 points on the night, their offense never seemed to get into the rhythm fans have grown accustomed to seeing throughout the season. Really, it was their defense that carried them as they were able to swarm Anoka and overwhelm them all night long.

That constant pressure let to multiple turnover, which then led to multiple transition points.

“One of the assistance said after the game too, we didn’t look great at times offensively and there’s still 70 points on the board,” Digiovanni began. “The one thing that I’m really starting to see with these girls is when they really want to buckle down and get after it, they lock down well on defense and they can turn mistakes by the other team into points. That helps get the offensive side going a little bit. It helps them relax.” Gabi Haack drives to the basket off a turnover, she finished with a game-high 23 points. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Elks were able to come away with a 72-57 win, improving to 22-0 on the season. The pressure of a perfect season can often weigh on a team, but the Elks always avoid talking about it to try and ease that burden. Digiovanni even declined to comment on the subject matter after the game.

There are still four games remaining in the regular season and the Elks know that each team they face will want to be the one to deliver that first loss, and their next game will be a tough one.

They play Minnetonka on the road Friday, the very next day after their win over Anoka. In what will surely be a tough test for the Elks.

“They’re ranked in the top 10 in the state and they’re the defending state champions,” Digiovanni said of Minnetonka. “They have a lot of pride that they’re playing for. They’re playing for a No. 1 seed in their section too. It’s down in their gym, we’re going to have to play better than we played (against Anoka).”

Boxscore vs. Anoka:

Gabi Haack – 23 points

Ava Kramer – 14 points

Kelsie Cox – 13 points

Sidney Wentland – 10 points

Danielle Lachmiller – 7 points

Lydia Haack – 3 points

Matia Person – 2 points