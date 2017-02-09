‘The Lion King Jr.!’ opens Friday, Feb. 17

SOAR Academy presents “The Lion King Jr.!” opening Friday, Feb. 17. The African savannah comes to life with Simba, Rafiki, and a cast of more than 100 characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle… and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.

Performances:

Friday, February 17, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Performances will be at St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West, 11343 50th St. NE, Albertville. Visit SOARarts.com for more information.