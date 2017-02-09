Arts & Entertainment

‘The Lion King Jr.!’ opens Friday, Feb. 17

By

SOAR Academy presents “The Lion King Jr.!” opening Friday, Feb. 17. The African savannah comes to life with Simba, Rafiki, and a cast of more than 100 characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle… and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.

Performances:

  • Friday, February 17, 2017 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Performances will be at St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West, 11343 50th St. NE, Albertville. Visit SOARarts.com for more information.