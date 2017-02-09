Rogers dance team ends successful season

by Jared Hines

The 2016-17 Rogers dance team completed a successful season over the weekend at Forest Lake High School where they competed in the section 4AAA finals.

The Royals did well in one of the state’s toughest sections finishing sixth in the high kick category and ninth in jazz. Brainerd took first place in high kick, while Anoka took the top spot in the jazz category.

“We were very proud and pleased with the way the girls finished their season,” head coach Melissa Bast said. “We told the girls that if Saturday was our final performance of the season that we want to go out with a strong finish and our strongest performance yet. Our final two performances were strongly executed and our kick routine was high energy. We are proud that the girls left everything on the floor.”

The overall points total for Rogers dance team in their high kick performance (seven judges instead of five) was a 468, scoring highest in “Routine Effectiveness” and “Technique of Kicks.” The Royals also scored high in the “Difficulty” category, using a lot of power throughout their routine.

“We were excited to see the final changes we had made throughout the week of Sections performed flawlessly on the floor,” Bast said. “We ended sections in sixth last year and to pull it off again with a younger team and some tougher competition was an exciting success.”

In the Royals jazz dance, the team was awarded a 486, scoring highest in “Difficulty of Choreography,” “Difficulty of Skills” and “Difficulty of Combinations.” The jazz competition in section 4AAA is among the closest in the state, with up to seven different teams able to score a top spot in any given weekend throughout the regular season. It all comes down to the last dance and how well you adjusted your dance throughout the course of the season.

“We are so proud of our girls and the way they would continue to go back to the drawing board after each performance this season and make changes to make our routine better and more dynamic,” Bast said. “The girls put a great performance on the floor and their last turn set was uniform and flawless.”

The Royals are losing one varsity jazz member this season in senior Ashley Huettl and four seniors overall. Emily Braesch, Julie Vindenes, and Zoe Fezler danced in their last high school competition over the weekend as well.

Anoka, St. Cloud Tech, and Brainerd will represent Section 4-3A in both high kick and jazz in the state dance competition. The tournament is held Feb. 17-18 at Target Center.