Hall, Wallmow honored on senior night

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

The gymnastics gym at Elk River High School looked a little different than usual for the Royals last regular season meet of the season.

Pictures of senior gymnasts Karlie Hall and Morgan Wallmow hung on one of the poles as fans made their way into the gym for the Royals dual against Princeton. Cambridge-Isanti was also competing on Tuesday night, making up a meet against Princeton that was cancelled earlier this season. As the Bluejackets and Tigers were announced, Royals head coach Jenny Vargas made their seniors feel special as well, handing them flowers as their names were read off. Finally, it was time to announce Hall and Wallmow. Karlie Hall (left) and Morgan Wallmow (right) were honored at Senior night on Tuesday night. (Photo by Jared Hines)

“Karlie and Morgan’s first year on the team was actually my first-year coaching for ERZ Gymnastics,” Vargas said. “Next year will be hard not having them on the team since I have had them ever since I started. I am not sure I can put into words how amazing these two young women are.”

Unfortunately for Hall, she has been sidelined for much of the season due to injury. While many athletes might give up in their senior year when they can’t compete, Hall takes a different approach, and is often the first one to give teammates high fives and hugs as they finish their routine on each event. Hall is the third sister to go through gymnastics, and sisters Kassie and Katie were in attendance along with brother Donny to cheer their sister on, even though she wouldn’t be competing. Kris, mother of the four children, sat next to them; cheering in one of the hundreds of meets she has been at over the years of watching her children compete on the mat.

“Karlie is an amazing performer. When you watch her on the floor you see how much fun she is having and can tell she is doing something she loves,” Vargas said. “Karlie is just one of those kids you love to coach.”

Wallmow was able to perform for Rogers in Tuesday’s meet, taking third in the all-around in the Royals 140.8-118.925 win over the Tigers. Teammates Lauren Krall and Katelyn Hagel took first and second place as part of the trio of gymnasts that have helped lead the Royals to a successful first season as a gymnastics program. Wallmow’s first year in high school gymnastics was in eighth grade, achieving many things on the mat since then. All-State honorable mention, all-conference, and all-section are amongst Wallmow’s accomplishments, along with many team awards and being a leader of the team as a two-year captain. Wallmow performs on the bars in the Royals victory over the Tigers. (Photo by Jared Hines)

“She is an amazing competitor and has won multiple honors,” Vargas said. “She had to come back from a torn ACL her sophomore year and is definitely one of the hardest working kids on my team.”

Vargas talked about the leadership of both her seniors, especially in a year where so many changes happened with the program. Rogers finally had the numbers to split away from Elk River/Zimmerman and be their own team. While at first, many were unhappy with the decision, Hall and Wallmow decided to embrace the change, looking at the change as a positive for the future of the Rogers gymnastics.

“A program only grows if its athletes like being a part of it and Karlie and Morgan played a large part in creating a team that everyone want to be a part of,” Vargas said. “The attitudes the seniors were going to have about this new team was going to set the tone for the season. They have made the very best of every situation and that is why we have had such a successful first year.”

The Royals topped 140 points again as a team, putting up some of the highest scores in Vargas’ coaching tenure on both the JV and Varsity levels. The JV completes their season on Feb. 10 at the conference tournament in Princeton. The Varsity team competes at sections on Feb. 16 in Champlin. There, they will look to compete for spots at the state tournament that takes place on Feb. 24 at the University of Minnesota.

“As an athlete at the University of Michigan, I was once told one of your greatest accomplishments should be leaving a program better than when you got there,” Vargas said. “I can honestly say that Karlie and Morgan have done this for Rogers gymnastics.”