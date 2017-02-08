William “Todd” Akes, 53, died Sunday, February 5, 2017 at home.

Todd was born June 22, 1963, in Osceola, Iowa to William and Donna Akes. He lived his life in Minnesota and spent 20 years in Elk River where he often reminded people he didn’t need a vacation because he had all he ever wanted right there on his 10 acres. Todd became a father to his princess Jessica on June 30, 1987 and proudly knew she was his greatest accomplishment. He married the love of his life, Carol, on September 13, 1997, and became a proud stepfather to Cory, giving him a son to share in his life’s passions. All who knew him would say Todd had an unwavering work ethic and an ability to fix, build or repair anything. He took great pride in his work as the owner of Marquise Custom Homes & Remodeling, Inc. where the fruits of his labors made him proud. Todd was happiest when he was busy building or fixing, and when he wasn’t working he enjoyed hunting and fishing and driving motorcycles, snowmobiles, boats, airplanes and anything else that he could make go faster or higher. Todd had a contagious laugh and was a jokester who got a big kick out of making a room of people happy with his unique humor. If you knew Todd, you knew you could count on him to help at the drop of a hat and if he didn’t have the tool to borrow you, he’d buy it so he could help!

Todd is survived by his only daughter Jessica (Ben); the love of his life Carol; stepson Cory; his parents Michael and Donna Priem; his siblings Jaque Bethke, Lori (Wade) Stottler, Michael (Dawn) Priem, and Ginny Priem. Todd had many nieces and nephews, and many loving extended family and friends. He will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his father William; his grandparents James and Dorothy Sheesley; his step grandparents Howard and Virginia Priem.

Todd especially will be remembered for his work ethic, his friendship and his smile and laugh.

Visitation Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Lord of Glory Lutheran Church, 15550 190th Ave. NW in Elk River. Funeral service held at 11 a.m. Private interment. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com