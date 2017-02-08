Spectrum learning to win

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Spectrum girls basketball team has hit a rough patch of late, but they have had a brutal schedule, and that’s putting it lightly.

In their last three games, they have played the top three teams in their conference – Southwest Christian, Maranatha and Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity. They have lost all three games by an average of 27 points, but that’s OK. Head coach Cory Hund watches on late in his team’s 71-54 loss Tuesday night. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Sting are still working on building their program, so head coach Cory Hund is using these losses against the top teams as a tool to teach his girls. The goal is to one day have their program join theirs as one of the top in the conference, so he wants his girls to learn from these teams they go up against.

Watch them, see how they play and learn what it takes to be a great team.

“We’re taking steps in the right direction. We’re taking positives from each game. We have to realize that our next step is we don’t want to play with them, we want to be one of them,” Hund said. “We’re going to come every night, lay it on the line. We’re going to battle, we’re going to play hard, we’re going to hustle and outcomes the outcome, but we’re going to try and bring that every night.”

There has been a clear difference in the way the Sting have played since the beginning of the year. Girls have stepped up, began to work as a team and were able to come out with some really good wins. Now, they just need to work on their confidence and believe they can beat anyone.

There were times in their game against Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity Tuesday night where they would hit a couple big shots and create some turnovers. You could see that they were believing in themselves, but then one little mistake would seemingly deflate them. Emily Brueckner looks away after her fouls led to free-throw attempts. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“We’re saying the right things, we’re showing flashes,” Hund began. “If we can stop worrying about if I made a bad pass or I turned the ball over and forget about it. The most important play is the next play. Play a little carefree, have fun.”

Another part of building up the confidence is getting used to playing in a conference. This is Spectrum’s first season as a member of the Minnesota Christian Athletic Association, and being a part of a conference has its challenges. Every game is a battle, but it can also be rewarding as it helps the program grow.

The Sting have one more conference game against PACT on Feb. 9 and then will play in their conference tournament beginning Feb. 14. They are currently sitting in the seven or eight seed, which means they will have to go up against one of the top teams once again in the first round.

It’s not an ideal situation, but you can be sure Hund is going to look for his girls to play like they belong, and maybe, just maybe, surprise some people as well as themselves.