Diamond City goods go to Washington

Baked goods from Elk River have been featured in the nation’s capital.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, served bakery items from Elk River’s Diamond City Bread at one of her recent Minnesota Morning gatherings at her Washington, D.C., office.

Klobuchar hosts Minnesota Morning every Thursday when the Senate is in session and invites all Minnesotans who are visiting the capital. Visitors can hear first-hand accounts of her work in the Senate, mingle with fellow Minnesotans visiting Washington, meet the senator’s staff, and take photographs with the senator.

She showcases Minnesota food at the gatherings.

“Diamond City Bread is a great example of a locally owned business that helps boost our economy. I was delighted to serve their home-baked treats to my guests here in Washington,” Klobuchar said.