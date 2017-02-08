Athlete of the Week: Thunder Heyer

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Thunder Heyer is now in his senior year at Zimmerman High School, and a member of the boys basketball team. He has been a part of the program since his sophomore season and he has had to experience some hard times.

The team finished 7-17 during his first year on varsity, and then 11-13 during his junior season. Thunder Heyer led his team with 15 points against Becker and hit the game-winning shot against Grand Rapids. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

“The sophomore and junior year were just kind of crappy because we’d either lose a couple straight and then win one, or we’d go like win, lose, win, lose. It just wasn’t fun,” he said. “We didn’t have a ton of success and practices just felt long. The season just felt long.”

But there was hope heading into this season. Heyer and his fellow seniors have had success when they were all together in the past, only recording two losses their freshman year as a part of the ninth grade team. They knew that they had a chance to find that level of success again with them now being in the forefront on varsity.

Sure enough, after a bit of a rough start, the Thunder found their groove and were able to rattle off a nine-game win streak. It came to an end on Jan. 30, though, when the Thunder lost to St. Cloud Cathedral 84-72. It was hard seeing the streak come to an end, but no one on the team was ready to roll over and give up, especially not Heyer.

He was reminded how fun basketball can be when the team is winning, so he did all he could to help get his team back on track. In their first game back, he led the Thunder with 15 points in a 60-53 win against Becker – a team that had beaten them earlier in the season.

They had to follow that game up with a long road trip to Grand Rapids, where once again it was Heyer leading the way for his team, scoring 21 points. But it was the final three pointer he made that made all the difference.

The game was tied 58-58 with 20 seconds remaining and Grand Rapids had the ball. They took a shot and missed. Dylan Martin grabbed the rebound with under 10 seconds remaining in the game. The Thunder had a chance to win.

“I was calling for it and then Dylan Olerich ended up getting the ball and I was running along side of him, kind of like on the sideline,” Heyer recalled. “Then he tossed it to me at half court, took two dribbles to create a little separation to get the shot off, so it’d have a chance, at least, to go in.”

He was about eight feet beyond the arc, and right in front of his bench when he let the ball fly. He knew it was on line, but he wasn’t sure if it would go in or not. It did, and he could no longer control himself once he saw it fall through the bottom of the net.

“I was yelling, everyone was yelling, we were all surrounded,” he said. “I couldn’t stop shaking until like 15 minutes after the actual game ended. It was pretty fun.”

Heyer recalled that the celebrations continued onto the bus ride home, and for about 30 minutes into the trip. Then, the adrenaline began to wear off and sleep took hold of the weary competitors. A well deserved nap after a hard-fought win.

That extra rest is likely going to come in handy as they begin to close out the regular season and work towards their ultimate goal, a berth in the state tournament.

And for Heyer himself, the opportunity to continue enjoying the game he loves.