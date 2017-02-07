Thunder wrestling gets final look at section opponents

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The regular season is nearing the end for the Zimmerman Thunder wrestling program, as they only have one match left – a dual with Rogers on Thursday, Feb. 9 – before the section tournament.

Most recently, they went up against Monticello on Friday, Feb. 3, and then Becker and Litchfield the day prior. Some highlights from the Thursday triangular were Kaleb Kliever getting a 13-4 win over the possible No. 1 seed of his weight class from Litchfield, Ben Schnellman continuing to come back strong from his injury, and Becker seemingly running in fear of Justin Robinson.

Robinson has been an animal all season long and only has one loss on his record, which came when he just kind of got caught against an opponent he could have beaten. Him and Jaylin Hildebrandt are two of the likely candidates for the No. 1 seed of their weight class during the individual wrestling section tournament and the Thunder did everything they could to match the two of them up, but Becker kept backing away.

“It should have been a great matchup between Justin Robinson and their guy,” head coach Mark Hayes began. “Basically they kept bumping their kid away from our guy, they didn’t want to see Robinson. I don’t know if they’re worried about him or what. We were trying to get that matchup and they wouldn’t wrestle him. Jaylin Hildebrandt, he’s one of their captains. He’s wrestling 182 pounds and missed weight by 0.6, so we forfeited at 182 and bumped Justin up to 195 to wrestle him and they bumped away, so they didn’t want any piece of him.”

What makes the situation even odder is that Becker had Hildebrandt wrestle during the meet, just not against Robinson.

Then against Monticello, Joe Montplaisir, Evan Carr and Robinson all came away with pins. Kliever had a good match and was leading 7-2 heading into the third period, but slipped on a throw, landing on his back, and ended up losing the match 11-10.

While gaining more mat time and matches against skilled opponents is always good, what was most important about these last two meets was all three teams are section opponents. It’s a tough section, so Hayes and his boys know how important those two days were for seeding and for getting a final look at some of the kids they will be going up against.

Since the program is still lacking varsity wrestlers, the Thunder know they probably will not fair well in the team section tournament, but have faith that they can advance multiple guys in the individual tournament the weekend of Feb. 24.

“I always have hopes,” Hayes said with a bit of a laugh. “It’s always nice to get at least one guy through, but the more the merrier. This section is such a tough section. At 170 (Kliever), that’s just going to be whoever brings it that weekend is going to be the one that goes because they’ve got about five or six guys, if they stay at 170, any of those guys could go. They’re all tough wrestlers. I’ll say that is going to be one of the toughest weight classes. We’ve got high hopes at 106 (Montplaisir), 113 (Carr), Ben Schnellman’s really be coming on at 152, Kaleb at 170 and Justin at 182. I think those guys have really been showing a lot of their talent lately. So I’ve got high expectations for them and they have high expectations for themselves.”

With six days off before their final meet of the regular season, the Thunder have been working hard to hone their skills and improve everyday. Hayes said they are working them hard, but will tapper off a little as they get closer to section time. He wants to make sure his boys are ready because he knows they all have high goals set for themselves that he wants them to meet.

One wrestler who already participated in a state tournament was seventh grader Joe Gardus. He wrestled in the ninth grade equivalent of the state tournament this past weekend and finished in seventh place, which led to Hayes saying, “He represented Zimmerman well.”