Phyllis Ann Harner

Phyllis A. Harner, 73, of Elk River, Minnesota, and formerly of Eldora, Iowa died Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

Funeral services for Phyllis will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the Ivester Church of the Brethren in Ivester, Iowa. Burial will follow the service at the Sheller Cemetery in Ivester. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Creps-Abels Funeral Home in Eldora, Iowa. Online condolences may be made to the Harner family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Phyllis Ann Foster, daughter of Charles “Everett” and Lucille Moats Foster was born on September 26, 1943 in Eldora, Iowa. She attended two country schools and also attended schools in Wellsburg and New Providence, Iowa. She graduated from Eldora High School in 1961. Phyllis graduated from Bernal Hairstyling College in Fort Dodge, Iowa and then worked for beauty shops in the communities of Grundy Center and Eldora, Iowa for several years. As a child, Phyllis was very active in extracurricular activities. She was a member of the Melrose Merry Maids 4-H Club, was baptized at the Ivester Church of the Brethren and helped in Cradle Roll Sunday School Class and was in the church choir. She also participated in basketball cheerleading in junior high school at Wellsburg and New Providence. In high school, she was editor of the Tiger Tracks school newspaper, football cheerleader for one year, basketball cheerleader for three years and librarian. She was in the mixed chorus for four years, girls Glee Club for four years and officer in the Pep Club and FHA. On February 10, 1963 she married William Lee Harner in Grundy Center, Iowa. The couple resided in Eldora, Iowa where she owned and operated Bill’s Shop and the Berry Patch. Phyllis was a member of the Ivester Church of the Brethren where she was a Deacon at the church. She was also active in several church organizations including, member and officer of Friendly Forum Sunday School Class, Covenant Chorale, Sunday school teacher and helper, visual arts, music, worship, funeral, wedding and memorial committees and was an usher and greeter. She also started and maintained the Meditation Garden. Her hobbies included, bird watching, landscaping and making habitats for birds, interior decorating, flower gardening, collecting teddy bears, Hummingbird items and Hawkeye memorabilia and photography. Phyllis was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan!

Survivors include her loving husband, William Harner of Elk River, MN; son, Douglas Harner and fiancé Bryce Levine of Chicago, IL; daughter, Traci and husband Paul Chandler of Rogers, MN; four grandchildren, Alison and Alec Harner, Connor and Nicole Chandler; and one brother, Richard Foster of Waukee, IA.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Lucille Foster.