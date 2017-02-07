Man, 18, charged in LIttle Falls drug case

Devin James Guenther, 18, Elk River, has been charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession in Morrison County District Court.

On Oct. 18, Guenther was allegedly part of an incident at a Little Falls home along with Sharonda Mae Little Ricardo Medina and Evan William Anderson, where an armed altercation over a drug deal allegedly took place.

Officers arrested Guenther and Anderson at the residence.

At the Morrison County Jail, Guenther allegedly said Little had told him to conduct surveillance around the area.

Forty-one Xanax pills, a schedule 4 controlled substance, were found on Guenther.

He allegedly told officers he did not have a prescription for the drug but would not say where he got the pills.

If convicted, Guenther faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.