Legislators will host town hall meetings

Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer

Rep. Eric Lucero

Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, and Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, will host four town halls this weekend.

St. Michael: Friday, Feb. 10, from 6-7 p.m. at Saint Michael Cinema, 4300 O’Day Avenue NE, St. Michael.

Otsego: Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9-10 a.m. at Denny’s Restaurant, 9020 Quaday Avenue NE, Otsego.

Albertville: Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m.-noon, Guardian Angels Engel Haus, 5101 Kassel Avenue NE, Albertville.

Hanover: Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1-2 p.m., Hanover City Hall, 11250 5th Street NE, Hanover.