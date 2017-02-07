Elks stay undefeated with 91-38 win

by Eric Oslund

The Elk River girls basketball team continued their marathon road trip to end the regular season, this time traveling to Spring Lake Park on Monday, Feb. 7.

They may have played one of their most complete game of the season with four players scoring in the double digits, and shutting their opponents down defensively. They came out of the game with a 91-38 victory, which looks impressive but it was a game they needed to have. Gabi Haack led all scorers vs. SLP with 26 points. (Photo by Sam Herder)

With a 63-23 lead at half, the Elks did not need to play their starters for a majority of the second half, as head coach Jeremy Digiovanni said he pulled them with 10 minutes or so remaining in the game.

That benefits the team two different ways. One, it allows some of they younger players to gain some valuable experience. And two, it allowed some of the starters to get rest, which was made more important because a number of them have been battling a bug making its way through the Elk River High School.

“(Danielle) Lachmiller is coming off being sick for about four days, so she came back tonight and played,” Digiovanni began. “Westland was sick over the weekend, so I don’t know if she was 100 percent. We had the bug going around, so we want to limit minutes where we can, and this is another three-game week for us too, so we have to be smart about how we are using our kids with minutes as we go through the games.”

The extra rest the starters were able to get in their game against SLP will likely pay dividends for them later in the week as they have a game against Anoka on Thursday and another against Minnetonka on Friday. Kelsie Cox continues to come back from a fractured thumb, scoring 14 points vs. SLP. (Photo by Sam Herder)

This will be the second time this season that the Elks face Anoka, as they recorded a 72-52 win over them back on Jan. 6. Still, they know that they cannot over look them because they present some difficulties for the Elks.

“Anoka is going to be very different where they will start three girls who are six foot or taller,” Digiovanni began. “That certainly presents some matchup challenges for us, but I think we have the speed advantage, so it’s which of those is going to win out? In the first game we played them, I think our quickness got the better of them. I think they’re going to come back and look to really hammer the ball inside against us, at least offensively, and we have to be up to the task and defend inside the post as well as we can.”

The 21-0 Elks only have six more games remaining in the regular season and they know each one will get more and more difficult as they continue to win. Each team they face will want to be the one to ruin their perfect season, but the girls don’t appear to be ready to let that happen.

“They know what’s on the line and as we come down the stretch here, every game is going to be important towards the goals we have set in terms of the conference and sections,” Digiovanni said. “I think they can tell that we’re building towards the end of the season now. We have to really be ready for every team’s best effort just based on where we’re sitting in the standings. Know that everybody wants to be the one that comes in and knocks us off, so we have to be that much more ready to play than maybe we would be in other circumstances.”

Box Score vs. SLP:

Gabi Haack – 26

Ava Kramer – 15

Kelsie Cox – 14

Sidney Wentland – 14

Madison Leuthold – 6

Maria Person – 6

Lydia Haack – 5

Alexa Engebretson – 3

Danielle Lachmiller – 2