Elks have a case of the Mondays vs. SLP

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River boys basketball team was coming off a weekend that consisted of two tough back-to-back games. Friday night’s matchup against Blaine was a one-point overtime victory and then they needed to travel on the road to St. Cloud Tech on Saturday to face a 15-win team.

They were able to defeat Tech 54-47, a huge win for the Elks, but it was clear those two games took a lot out of the players. Elk River boys basketball head coach Randy Klasen challenged his players to pick up their play in the second half, and they responded. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

They had Sunday to rest up before they played at home against a 3-14 Spring Lake Park team on Monday, Feb. 6. It should have been an easy matchup for the red-hot Elks, but things do not always go as plan.

Whether it was because they were coming off those two big wins, were playing on a Monday, overlooking SLP, or something else; the Elks just seemed to lack energy for a majority of the night.

“It was hard to generate energy and when we’re missing shots and then you work hard in the other end and they’re missing shots too, you miss another shot; it’s hard to get any type of rhythm going,” head coach Randy Klasen said after the game. “We kind of got the ball positions we wanted to, but we shot 25 percent from the floor for the game. You’re going to struggle when you do that, but I think that was a big part of the learning process. We’ve been talking all the time about you’re going to have times when you don’t shoot it well, but you’ve still got to find ways to win.”

Wyatt Morrell led the Elks in the first half, scoring 19 of their 25 points. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Shots were hard to come by all night long, but seemed nearly impossible to get in the first half. Whether the Elks were going for an easy layup, a pull-up jumper, or a three pointer from beyond the arch, nothing was falling. Everything was hitting iron and bouncing out. Only one player seemed to find a rhythm, senior captain Wyatt Morrell.

Morrell recorded 19 points in the first half of the game, which included back-to-back-to-back three pointers with about three minutes remaining in the half. It was an impressive feat, and really kept the Elks afloat as his teammates only contributed six more points combined to give the team a 25-23 lead at the half.

“I like to think when I shoot in rhythm, most of my shots go in,” Morrell said. “My teammates were getting me the ball, I was catching it and shooting in rhythm and they were dropping tonight. It felt really good every time I shot.”

SLP made some adjustments at halftime and were able to contain Morrell a little more, as he finished the night with 24 points, but some other players were able to get their games going a little more by that time. Most notably was Jack Burger.

He also finished the game with 24 points – 21 of which came in the second half – but where Morrell was knocking down three pointers, Burger was driving inside.

Berger has been the Elks’ go-to guy in terms of scoring all season long, but that was not the case in the first half. His shots weren’t falling, so he decided to take a new approach in the second half. Instead of taking jump shots, he started to drive to the basket more – drawing contact and going to the free-throw line. Jack Burger stepped up his play in the second half, scoring 21 of his 24 points. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“He did a good job,” Klasen said of Burger. “He struggled in the first half, he didn’t have one of his better games. We kind of brought that up at halftime and talked about what he needed to do and he really stepped up his game. He responded really well. He had a really, really good second half of basketball.”

Burger was able to go 12-for-14 from the free-throw line in the second half, which is a big reason why the Elks were able to pull away from SLP and secure a 62-50 win.

Games like these ones are always tough for players to play in. Coming off two big games, little rest, and facing a team that does not get you fired up, but they still have a job to do and cannot overlook anybody. Klasen said that there is only so much he and the coaches can do and that it is really the players, especially the seniors, who need to get things going on the floor.

“We’re getting down to seniors will start hitting them now. We only have seven games left and that sense of urgency has got to be there all the time,” the head coach explained. “That shouldn’t come from me, that should come from them. It’s their team, it always is. It’s always the players’ team.”