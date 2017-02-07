Elks dance finishes up season at sections

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River dance team finished up their season on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the section tournament.

They ended up placing seventh out of 14 teams in both kick and jazz, which is better that they finished last year. They have been improving all season long and that continued here as they saw some of their best scores of the season, especially for their jazz routine.

“The girls had so much energy and really sold the routine,” co-head coach Ashley Peterzen began. “We scored higher in jazz than we had been scoring all season, which is what we were hoping for. Our highest scores were in the categories of routine effectiveness and degree of accuracy. We had a really ‘clean’ and crisp performance.”

The girls’ kick routine has been their stronger one as of late, and they had another good showing at sections with scores resembling what they have been seeing in their last few meets. Their highest scores for kick came in difficulty of kicks, and difficulty of choreography and combinations.

The dance team continues to move in the right direction with a clear improvement being seen from where they started this season. Now, they are just hoping to continue that trend once next season rolls along.

“As a coaching staff, we couldn’t have asked for anything more from our girls,” Peterzen said. “We worked them really hard this season and our scores and results are really starting to reflect growth. Megan and I already have our wheels turning with plans for next season and we are extremely optimistic about all of the up and coming young talent we have on our team.”