6th annual McCoy’s 5K will help CAER

The sixth annual McCoy’s Pub 5K Fun Run benefiting the Community Aid Elk River food shelf will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11, in downtown Elk River.

Cost is $25 or $30 after March 1. T-shirts are guaranteed for registrations received by March 1.

All finishers will receive a beer or soda. Donate a nonperishable food item for CAER and be entered into an additional prize drawing.

For more information or to register, go to www.active.com.

For those who do not register in advance, race-day registration begins at 8 a.m.