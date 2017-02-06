Willy Wonka to take Elk River stage

by Jim Boyle

Editor

Northstar Family Theater’s production of Ron Dahl’s “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” opens on Feb. 17 and runs through Feb. 26 in the Elk River High School Little Theater.

Those that attend will learn it’s Charlie Bucket’s lucky day. Submitted photos

Joey Musgjerd as Mr Bucket, Olivia Ames as Mrs. Bucket, Rayf Ritter as Charlie Bucket, Isaac Branjord as Grandpa Joe, Erin O’Neal as Grandma Josphine, Nichole Turner as Grandma Georgina, and Cochise Stokes as Grandpa George.

Along with four very unpleasant children, sweet, innocent Charlie finds a Golden Ticket that entitles him to entry into Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

Yet, during their adventure with Willy Wonka, each of the five Golden Ticket children and their parents learn important lessons like kindness, humility, the consequences of greed, and that appearances can be deceiving – all lessons they needed to learn.

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” is directed by Jeff Maas; Eileen Anderson is the musical director and producer.

“The story and lessons from Willy Wonka are timeless,” Anderson said. “In my opinion, the book will never be given a better visual representation than the 1971 Gene Wilder film. Thus, I am really looking forward to bringing the very specific individual attitudes and feelings of all these characters to the stage in a similar manner.”

Anderson says it will be a chance for adults to recall their own childhood and the wonder of a great story told by child actors in their own community.

There will be nine performances of the show. Discount tickets are available on the group’s website NStartheatre.org.